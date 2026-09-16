Pakistan Demands Asian Champions Trophy Be Moved From India

Pakistan's hockey federation has formally requested the Asian Hockey Federation to move its upcoming Asian Champions Trophy matches from India to a neutral venue, citing bilateral tensions, a demand swiftly rejected by Hockey India.

Photograph: Akhtar Soomro/Reuters

Key Points Pakistan has formally requested the Asian Hockey Federation to shift its Asian Champions Trophy matches to a neutral venue.

The request cites "sensitive bilateral situation" and prevailing security conditions for national players and officials.

Hockey India has firmly rejected Pakistan's demand, asserting that the tournament will proceed as planned in Mohali and Jalandhar.

Pakistan's participation is now uncertain, with Bangladesh and Oman identified as potential replacements if they withdraw.

This follows previous instances where Pakistan withdrew from tournaments in India due to similar concerns.

Refusing to travel to India citing "sensitive bilateral situation", Pakistan on Wednesday asked the Asian Hockey Federation to shift its Asian Champions Trophy matches to a neutral venue to ensure the team's "uninterrupted" participation in the tournament. Hockey India secretary general Bhola Nath Singh, who is also an Asian Hockey Federation (AHF) vice-president, though rejected the request, saying there won't be any change in venue. "No such request would be entertained. There will be no change in venue. In the past also Pakistan did this, if they want to play in Asian Champions Trophy they will have to come to India," Bhola Nath told PTI.

Pakistan's Rationale For Venue Change

The Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) said it wanted a neutral venue to ensure the country's uninterrupted and full participation in the men's continental tournament, to be held in Punjab's Mohali and Jalandhar from October 27 to November 5. Interim PHF president Mohyuddin Ahmed Wani said in a statement that he requested to entirely shift the tournament or Pakistan's all matches to a neutral venue. "The decision has been taken in view of the current sensitive bilateral situation between Pakistan and India and the prevailing security conditions, with the aim of ensuring a safe, dignified and conducive environment for the national players and officials," Wani said in the statement.

He further said Pakistan remains fully committed to the Asian Champions Trophy and the promotion of hockey globally. "We are ready to take on India as well as all FIH member nations on the field and remain committed to the principle of keeping sport free from politics," Wani said. "We strongly hope that the Asian Hockey Federation will positively consider our dignified proposal for a neutral venue to ensure Pakistan's uninterrupted and full participation in the tournament."

Hockey India's Firm Rejection And Alternatives

Asked about Pakistan's possible replacement if they stick to their stand, Bhola Nath said: "We have two teams in Bangladesh and Oman who can take Pakistan's place." The development comes just few hours after a senior PHF official told PTI that the government has not given clearance for the national team to travel to India as claimed earlier by Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann. Mann had earlier confirmed Pakistan's participation in the Asian Champions Trophy along with Bhola Nath, insisting that India's sports policy allowed Pakistan to take part in multinational sporting events in the country.

Previous Withdrawals And Participating Nations

Pakistan also withdrew from the FIH Junior World Cup in Tamil Nadu last year and the Asia Cup expressing concerns over security situation. India, Pakistan, Malaysia, China, Japan and Korea are the participating nations in the premier regional event.