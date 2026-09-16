Pakistan Requests Asian Hockey Federation To Shift Champions Trophy Matches From India

Citing a "sensitive bilateral situation" and security concerns, the Pakistan Hockey Federation has formally urged the Asian Hockey Federation to relocate its Asian Champions Trophy matches from India to a neutral venue, impacting the upcoming tournament in Mohali and Jalandhar.
Pakistan on Wednesday asked the Asian Hockey Federation to shift its Asian Champions Trophy matches to a neutral venue, citing a "sensitive bilateral situation" with host India. The Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) said it wanted a neutral venue to ensure the country's uninterrupted and full participation in the men's continental tournament, to be held in Punjab's Mohali and Jalandhar from October 27 to November 5.
Key Points
- Pakistan has formally requested the Asian Hockey Federation to shift its Asian Champions Trophy matches from India to a neutral venue.
- The Pakistan Hockey Federation cited "sensitive bilateral situation" and security concerns as reasons for the demand.
- The men's continental tournament is scheduled to be held in Mohali and Jalandhar, India, from October 27 to November 5.
- This request comes despite earlier confirmations of Pakistan's participation by Indian officials.
- Pakistan has previously withdrawn from other international hockey events hosted in India due to similar concerns.