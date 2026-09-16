Home  » Sports » Pakistan Requests Asian Hockey Federation To Shift Champions Trophy Matches From India

Pakistan Requests Asian Hockey Federation To Shift Champions Trophy Matches From India

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk September 16, 2026 20:59 IST 3 Minutes Read
google preferred source
x

Citing a "sensitive bilateral situation" and security concerns, the Pakistan Hockey Federation has formally urged the Asian Hockey Federation to relocate its Asian Champions Trophy matches from India to a neutral venue, impacting the upcoming tournament in Mohali and Jalandhar.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Hockey India/X

Photograph: Kind courtesy Hockey India/X

Key Points

  • Pakistan has formally requested the Asian Hockey Federation to shift its Asian Champions Trophy matches from India to a neutral venue.
  • The Pakistan Hockey Federation cited "sensitive bilateral situation" and security concerns as reasons for the demand.
  • The men's continental tournament is scheduled to be held in Mohali and Jalandhar, India, from October 27 to November 5.
  • This request comes despite earlier confirmations of Pakistan's participation by Indian officials.
  • Pakistan has previously withdrawn from other international hockey events hosted in India due to similar concerns.
Pakistan on Wednesday asked the Asian Hockey Federation to shift its Asian Champions Trophy matches to a neutral venue, citing a "sensitive bilateral situation" with host India. The Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) said it wanted a neutral venue to ensure the country's uninterrupted and full participation in the men's continental tournament, to be held in Punjab's Mohali and Jalandhar from October 27 to November 5.

Pakistan's Rationale For Neutral Venue

Interim PHF president Mohyuddin Ahmed Wani said in a statement that he requested to entirely shift the tournament or Pakistan's all matches to a neutral venue. "The decision has been taken in view of the current sensitive bilateral situation between Pakistan and India and the prevailing security conditions, with the aim of ensuring a safe, dignified and conducive environment for the national players and officials," Wani said in the statement. He further said Pakistan remains fully committed to the Asian Champions Trophy and the promotion of hockey globally. "We are ready to take on India as well as all FIH member nations on the field and remain committed to the principle of keeping sport free from politics," Wani said. "We strongly hope that the Asian Hockey Federation will positively consider our dignified proposal for a neutral venue to ensure Pakistan's uninterrupted and full participation in the tournament."

Previous Withdrawals And Tournament Context

The development comes just few hours after a senior PHF official told PTI that the government has not given clearance for the national team to travel to India as claimed earlier by Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann. Mann had earlier confirmed Pakistan's participation in the Asian Champions Trophy along with Hockey India secretary Bhola Nath Singh, insisting that India's sports policy allowed Pakistan to take part in multinational sporting events in the country. Pakistan also withdrew from the FIH Junior World Cup in Tamil Nadu last year and the Asia Cup expressing concerns over security situation. India, Pakistan, Malaysia, China, Japan and Korea are the participating nations in the premier regional event.
 
Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

More News Coverage

pakistan hockey federationasian champions trophyindia pakistan relationsneutral venueinternational hockey

More From Rediff

Why Haaland's Winning Goal Stood Despite Offside Blunder In Manchester Derby

Why Haaland's Winning Goal Stood Despite Offside Blunder In Manchester Derby
Hyrox amends rules after athlete soils herself mid-race

Hyrox amends rules after athlete soils herself mid-race
Hockey India row deepens as Tirkey blocks key meeting

Hockey India row deepens as Tirkey blocks key meeting

Related Stories

Pakistan Requests Asian Hockey Federation To Shift Matches From India

Pakistan Requests Asian Hockey Federation To Shift Matches From India

Web Stories

What Infinix Xpad 30 Pro Offers

What Infinix Xpad 30 Pro Offers
9 Recipes To Please Lord Ganesha

9 Recipes To Please Lord Ganesha
8 Countries Who Revere Ganeshji

8 Countries Who Revere Ganeshji

FIFA World Cup 2026

FIFA World Cup 2026