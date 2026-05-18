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Pakistan Hockey Team Gears Up To Face India In Key Tournaments

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk
3 Minutes Read Listen to Article

May 18, 2026 18:02 IST

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Pakistan's hockey team, led by Ammad Shakeel Butt, is gearing up for intense matches against rivals India in the FIH Pro League and the 2026 Hockey World Cup, focusing on improved performance and strategic gameplay.

Photograph: Hockey India/X

Photograph: Hockey India/X

Key Points

  • Pakistan's hockey team is preparing to face India in the FIH Pro League and Hockey World Cup.
  • Captain Ammad Shakeel Butt acknowledges India as a tough opponent but expresses confidence in Pakistan's preparation.
  • Pakistan aims to rectify mistakes from previous Pro League matches, focusing on attack, short corners, and fitness.
  • The Hockey World Cup 2026 will be co-hosted by Belgium and The Netherlands, with India and Pakistan in Pool D.

Pakistan men's hockey team captain Ammad Shakeel Butt is ready to take on arch-rivals India in the upcoming FIH Pro League and the 2026 Hockey World Cup in Belgium and The Netherlands.

Acknowledging that the Indian hockey team is a tough opponent, Butt said Pakistan is prepared this time to give a tough fight to the the arch-rivals.

 

Pakistan Hockey's Strategy Against India

"We have not been able to produce good results against India in a while now so this time we are preparing hard because if we can beat them it will give us a lot of confidence," he said.

India and Pakistan will play twice in the fourth phase of the FIH Pro League in England on June 23 and 28 before clashing again on August 19 in the World Cup.

"India is a very strong opponent and matches against them are always highly competitive. However, Pakistan also has a strong team, and we will put in our best effort to try and secure a victory against India," he said.

World Cup Preparations and Pool Details

The World Cup, for which Pakistan has qualified after eight years, will be co-hosted by Belgium and The Netherlands from August 15 to 30.

Sixteen teams, including four-time champions Pakistan, have been divided into four pools. Pool A includes the Netherlands, Japan, Argentina, and New Zealand.

Pool B features Belgium, defending champions Germany, France, and Malaysia. Pool C includes Australia, Spain, Ireland, and South Africa, while Pool D consists of India, Pakistan, England and Wales.

Focus on Improvement and Coaching

Butt said that preparations for the two big events were continuing round the clock in the training camp.

The captain admitted that Pakistan need to correct the mistakes made during their last eight Pro League matches. He said the coaching staff is focusing on the team's attack, short corners, and overall fitness.

"We are working hard to rectify the mistakes made in the last eight matches of the Pro League. Special attention is being given to improving our attack, short corners, and overall fitness. Under the coaching of Manzoor-ul-Hassan Senior, we are striving to further enhance our performance," he stated.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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