Pakistan, Oman pull out as India gears up for Asia Cup hockey

Source: ANI  -  Edited By: Laxmi Negi
August 19, 2025 18:33 IST

Pakistan players

IMAGE: Pakistan, traditionally one of the biggest names in Asian hockey, will not participate, paving the way for Bangladesh. Photograph: ANI Photo

The upcoming Asia Cup Hockey in Rajgir, Bihar, has seen some changes, with Pakistan and Oman withdrawing from the tournament. The event, scheduled from August 29 to September 7, will now feature Bangladesh and Kazakhstan as replacements.

Pakistan, traditionally one of the biggest names in Asian hockey, will not participate, paving the way for Bangladesh to enter the competition. Oman, too, decided against participation, with Kazakhstan taking their place.

The Asian Hockey Federation (AHF) announced the official match schedule for the Asia Cup Rajgir, Bihar 2025 on Tuesday.

 

This prestigious continental championship will not only crown the best team in Asia but will also serve as a qualifier for the FIH Hockey World Cup Belgium–Netherlands 2026.

The tournament will open on August 29 with an exciting day of action, featuring reigning champions Korea beginning their title defence against Chinese Taipei, while hosts India face China in front of an expected passionate home crowd.

After facing China, the hosts will take on Japan on August 31 and play their final group game on September 1 against Kazakhstan.

The participating nations are divided into two pools

Pool A consists of India, Japan, China, and Kazakhstan, while Pool B includes Malaysia, Korea, Bangladesh, and Chinese Taipei.

The pool stage will be followed by the Super 4s, with the Final on September 7 between the teams finishing first and second in the Super 4s. The champion will lift the Asia Cup 2025 Trophy and secure Asia’s spot at the FIH Hockey World Cup Belgium–Netherlands 2026.

