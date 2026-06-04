PHF Clears Dues, Boosts Morale Ahead Of FIH Pro League And World Cup

The Pakistan Hockey Federation has taken an unprecedented step by paying its national team players their daily allowances and bonuses in advance, clearing PKR 4.5 million in dues to ensure peak performance and focus ahead of the crucial FIH Pro League matches and the upcoming Hockey World Cup.

Photograph: Kind Courtesy Hockey India/X.com

Key Points Pakistan hockey players received advance payments for FIH Pro League and World Cup tours.

The Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) cleared PKR 4.5 million in dues and current payments to ensure player focus.

Daily allowances for players increased to USD 110 after the team qualified for the Hockey World Cup, ending an eight-year absence.

Pakistan will compete in the Hockey World Cup (August 15-30) and face arch-rivals India multiple times in both the Pro League and World Cup.

The 16-team World Cup features four pools, with Pakistan placed in Pool D alongside India, England, and Wales.

In a rare move, Pakistan hockey players have been paid their daily allowances and bonuses in advance before departing for the FIH Pro League matches in Belgium and England. Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) acting president Muhuyuddin Wani said all dues related to the Pro League and the upcoming World Cup in Belgium and the Netherlands had been cleared to ensure players remain focused on their performances.

"In the past, players often worried about whether they would receive their allowances on time during overseas tours. We wanted to change that," Wani said. According to him, the PHF distributed around PKR 4.5 million among the players, clearing both pending and current payments.

Boosting Morale: Enhanced Allowances And World Cup Preparations

Pakistan players are now receiving a daily allowance of USD 110, an increase secured after the team qualified for the Hockey World Cup for the first time in eight years. The World Cup will be jointly hosted by Belgium and the Netherlands from August 15-30. Pakistan will face arch-rivals India twice during the fourth phase of the Pro League in England on June 23 and 28 before meeting them again in the World Cup on August 19.

The 16-team tournament features four pools, with Pakistan among the four-time champions competing in the event after ending an eight-year absence from the World Cup. Pool A includes the Netherlands, Japan, Argentina, and New Zealand. Pool B features Belgium, defending champions Germany, France, and Malaysia. Pool C includes Australia, Spain, Ireland, and South Africa, while Pool D consists of Pakistan, India, England, and Wales.