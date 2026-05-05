Why Pakistan Regrets Missing The FIH Pro League

Pakistan's hockey coach believes that missing the FIH Pro League in 2019 was a mistake that deprived players of vital experience against top international teams.

Photograph: Kind Courtesy Hockey India/X.com

Key Points Pakistan's hockey team head coach believes missing the 2019 FIH Pro League hindered player development.

Pakistan was excluded from the inaugural FIH Pro League after withdrawing from initial matches.

Manzur ul Hassan is focused on improving Pakistan's deep defence for upcoming Pro League matches.

Pakistan has qualified for the Hockey World Cup after an eight-year absence.

The coach aims to secure direct qualification for the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics through a strong performance at the Asian Games.

Newly-appointed hockey team head coach Manzur ul Hassan believes Pakistan erred by not taking part in the first edition of the FIH Pro League back in 2019, saying it denied players of valuable exposure against top opposition.

Pakistan had been excluded from the inaugural FIH Pro League after withdrawing from their first three matches. As a result they had to play in the second divisions Nations Cup alongside lower-ranked teams before earning a promotion back to the Pro League.

Coach Highlights Missed Opportunities

"It was a mistake to not play in the FIH Pro League when it started in 2019 and our players missed out on valuable opportunities to test themselves against top sides," the former Olympian said on Tuesday.

"If you look at the other teams they have been playing in the Pro League since 2019 which we missed out on as our players were relegated to playing against low ranked sides," he added.

Focus on Upcoming Pro League and Defence

Hassan is currently overseeing a training camp ahead of next month's Pro League leg, where Pakistan are set to face top sides including Belgium, Spain, India and England.

Hassan identified deep defence as the team's biggest area of concern and stressed the need for significant improvement in that department.

"In modern day hockey I think deep defence has a very important role to play as now attacks and counter attacks happen very quickly so the goalkeeper and deep defenders have to be very grounded," he said.

World Cup Qualification and Olympic Aims

Pakistan has qualified for the World Cup to be played in Belgium and Netherlands in August after a gap of eight years.

The former Olympian said his immediate priority is to ensure Pakistan performs strongly at the Asian Games and secures direct qualification for the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics.

Addressing Concerns About Coaching Experience

His appointment has sparked debate within Pakistan hockey circles, with some questioning whether the 74-year-old is in tune with the demands of modern hockey and suggesting a foreign coach might have been a better choice ahead of the World Cup.

However, Hassan dismissed concerns over his age.

"I don't think age is a factor as I have been very active as a coach in domestic hockey with my departmental teams. Secondly, I have a full support staff to assist me and my main job is to keep the players comfortable, happy by communicating well with them. My other job is to strategize for every match," Manzur said.