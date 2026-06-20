Visa Woes Hit Pakistan Hockey Team Ahead Of England Leg

Pakistan's national hockey team is in turmoil as captain Ammad Shakeel Butt and possibly head coach Manzur-ul-Hasan face visa rejections for the crucial final leg of the FIH Pro League in England, exacerbating their already dismal performance.

Photograph: Kind Courtesy Hockey India/X.com

Key Points Pakistan hockey captain Ammad Shakeel Butt's visa for the FIH Pro League in England has been rejected.

Head coach Manzur-ul-Hasan is also facing visa issues, potentially missing the England leg of the tournament.

Ammad's visa rejection is linked to a previous overstay in England while playing club hockey.

The team is already struggling, having lost all 11 matches in the current Pro League season.

Senior player Abu Bakr is expected to captain the side, with Tahir Zaman potentially stepping in as coach.

Already reeling from a dismal FIH Pro League campaign, Pakistan hockey team is set to be without regular captain Ammad Shakeel Butt and possibly head coach Manzur-ul-Hasan for the final leg of the tournament in England due to visa issues.

A Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) official said Ammad's visa application had been rejected, while efforts were underway to secure a visa for Manzur before the team departs for England, where Pakistan will play four matches against England and India from June 23.

Visa Rejection Details And Team Impact

Pakistan have endured a miserable Pro League season, losing all 11 matches against Germany, the Netherlands, Belgium and Spain, and are now staring at the prospect of relegation from the competition's top tier.

According to the official, Ammad, a key figure in Pakistan's defence, was denied a visa because he had previously overstayed in England while playing club hockey. The official said the overstay stemmed from a misunderstanding with the club he represented during a six-month stint in the country.

There were also reports that Ammad had at one stage applied for political asylum in the United Kingdom, although the PHF official said he could not independently confirm the claim.

Senior player Abu Bakr is expected to lead the side in Ammad's absence. If Manzur fails to obtain his visa in time, former international Tahir Zaman could take charge of the team for the England leg.

The team's struggles on the field have triggered widespread criticism, with questions also being raised over the decision to send 74-year-old Manzur and an entirely local support staff for the Pro League campaign, especially with the Hockey World Cup scheduled for August.