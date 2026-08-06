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'We can stop India': Pakistan's hockey World Cup warning

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Laxmi Negi Updated: August 06, 2026 18:49 IST 2 Minutes Read
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Pakistan's chief selector Samiullah Khan reveals the national hockey team's strategic focus on securing a crucial draw against arch-rivals India to navigate the challenging group stage of the upcoming Hockey World Cup.

Hockey India

Photograph: Hockey India/X

Key Points

  • Pakistan's chief selector Samiullah Khan highlights a draw against India as vital for World Cup progression.
  • The national team is returning to the Hockey World Cup after an eight-year absence.
  • Pakistan's group includes India, England, and Wales, with England being the toughest opponent.
  • Foreign coaches Bob Johan Veldhof and Christopher Bowen have joined to assist chief coach Herman Kruis.
  • Recent strong performances against South Korea have boosted the team's confidence ahead of the tournament.

Chief selector Samiullah Khan on Thursday said that Pakistan can hold arch-rivals India to a draw in their hockey World Cup clash on August 19, which will be the key for them to get past the first round pool stage in the showpiece in Belgium and the Netherlands. Pakistan on Wednesday announced a 20-member squad for the World Cup (August 15-30) in which the national team is taking part after eight years.

Pakistan's World Cup Strategy

"Look, realistically the key is holding India at least to a draw and we have the capacity to beat Wales but our toughest opponent is England who are ranked high while we are placed 12th right now in the FIH rankings," Samiullah, a former Pakistan captain, said on Thursday.

 

Samiullah said that team director and chief coach Herman Kruis will join the squad directly in the Netherlands where he is presently on a pre tournament assignment. Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) has also brought in two foreign coaches, Bob Johan Veldhof and Christopher Bowen to assist Kruis. According to Samiullah, the squad had been chosen jointly by the national selectors and the recently-appointed foreign coaching staff.

India is also in Pakistan's group in the World Cup and Samiullah was optimistic that the team can hold them to a draw. England and Wales are the other teams in Pool D of the tournament. Pakistan will open their campaign against England at Amstelveen, Netherlands on August 15.

Samiullah said that Pakistan's recent performances against South Korea in the ongoing home series, in which they established an unassailable 3-0 lead in the four-match Test series, had boosted the team's confidence.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Laxmi Negi© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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