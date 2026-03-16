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Pakistan Hires Colin Batch as Hockey Head Coach Ahead of World Cup

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk
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March 16, 2026 15:35 IST

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Australian hockey veteran Colin Batch has been named the new head coach of Pakistan's national hockey team as they prepare for the FIH World Cup, marking a new chapter for the sport in the country.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Hockey India/X

Photograph: Kind courtesy Hockey India/X

Key Points

  • Colin Batch, an Australian hockey legend, has been appointed as the new head coach of the Pakistan national hockey team.
  • Batch replaces interim coach Khawaja Junaid after Pakistan qualified for the FIH World Cup after eight years.
  • Batch brings extensive coaching experience from Belgium, New Zealand, and Australia to the Pakistan team.
  • Pakistan aims to improve its performance in the upcoming FIH Pro Nations Hockey League and the World Cup under Batch's leadership.
  • The appointment follows recent upheaval within Pakistan hockey, including player complaints and an interim PHF setup.

The Pakistan Hockey Federation has appointed Australian Colin Batch as the new head coach of the national side ahead of this year's FIH men's World Cup.

Batch replaces interim head coach Khawaja Junaid, who had travelled with the team to Egypt for the recent FIH World Cup qualifying tournament, where Pakistan lost the final to England but booked a place in the main rounds after eight years.

 

A PHF spokesperson said that negotiations had been successfully concluded with Batch, a former Australian international who played 175 matches for his country, scoring 100 goals between 1979 and 1990.

Batch's Coaching Experience

Batch, who has worked as coach in Belgium, New Zealand and Australia, will take charge of the Pakistan team later this month to prepare them for the third leg of the FIH Pro Nations Hockey League and then for the World Cup.

Past Foreign Coaches

Before Batch, Pakistan has had other foreign coaches including Hans Jorritsma, Roelant Oltmans, Siegfried Aikman and Michel van den Heuvel.

Van den Heuvel was removed as head coach just a month before the 2012 Olympics in London after a pay dispute while Aikman left midway through his assignment after not being paid his salary for months.

Pakistan hockey underwent an upheaval last month after the FIH Pro Nations Cup in Australia, where complaints of players facing accommodation and other logistical issues led to Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif appointing an interim PHF set-up to run hockey affairs.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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