Pakhtakor stun Al-Hilal in Asian Champions League

Pakhtakor stun Al-Hilal in Asian Champions League

March 05, 2025 03:12 IST

Brazilian Flamarion celebrates scoring the only goal of the match as Uzbekistan's Pakhtakor beat Saudi Pro League champions Al-Hilal in the first leg of their Asian Champions League Elite last 16 match Tashkent on Tuesday.

Saudi Pro League champions Al-Hilal slipped to a shock 1-0 loss in the first leg of their Asian Champions League Elite last 16 clash with Uzbekistan's Pakhtakor in Tashkent on Tuesday after Brazilian Flamarion scored the only goal.

Meanwhile, Al-Ahli netted twice in four first-half minutes through Galeno and Riyad Mahrez on the way to a 3-1 win over Qatari hosts Al-Rayyan ahead of next week's return legs.

 

Pakhtakor squeezed into the knockout rounds with their first win of the league phase in the final round of fixtures and claimed a second victory by beating the four-times champions.

The winner came in the 29th minute when Brayan Riascos outmuscled Ali Al-Bulayhi on the right before whipping a low cross towards the six-yard box that Flamarion stroked first time into the bottom corner.

Al-Ahli boosted their hopes of a quarter-final place when Galeno, who joined from Porto in January, headed home Roberto Firmino's clipped cross from the right in the 30th minute.

Four minutes later the Jeddah-based outfit doubled their advantage when Mahrez crashed his shot into the roof of the Al-Rayyan net after Firmino rolled an indirect free-kick into his path from 12 metres.

Al-Rayyan's Roger Guedes ignited the tie with a curling shot from 20 metres into the top corner that beat goalkeeper Edouard Mendy with 19 minutes remaining and the Brazilian almost equalised in added time, thumping a shot against the crossbar.

The Qataris were to rue that miss as Feras Al-Brikan finished off a counterattack led by Mahrez five minutes into injury time and Al-Rayyan ended the game with 10 men when Adam Bareiro was sent off for a lunge on substitute Fahad Al-Rashidi.

Al-Hilal host Pakhtakor in Riyadh next week when Al-Ahli entertain Al-Rayyan with places on the line in the draw for the last eight, which will be held in Kuala Lumpur on March 17.

The competition's final stages will be a centralised format staged in Jeddah, with the quarter-finals on April 25 and 26. The semis are set for April 29 and 30 with the final on May 3.

Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2025 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
Champions Trophy 2025

