HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Sports » Pahalgam attack fallout: Pakistan loses volleyball event

Pahalgam attack fallout: Pakistan loses volleyball event

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Laxmi Negi
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

May 03, 2025 22:28 IST

x

The Central Asian Volleyball tournament from which India has withdrawn in the aftermath of the terror attack in Pahalgam has been shifted from Islamabad to Tashkent in Uzbekistan, an official of the Pakistan federation said on Saturday.

IMAGE: PVF official Abdul Ahad said India has withdrawn from the tournament which was earlier to be held in Islamabad from May 28 (Image used for representational purpose only). Photograph: Kind courtesy India_All Sports/X

A senior official of Pakistan Volleyball Federation (PVF) said the Central Asia Volleyball Association (CAVA) has taken the decision to shift the event to Uzbekistan.

 

"It is a huge disappointment for Pakistan volleyball even though India had withdrawn. But we fully understand the CAVA's General Body's decision," the official said.

The scheduled dates of the tournament, to be contested among Pakistan, Iran, Turkmenistan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan, have not been changed.

On April 27, PVF official Abdul Ahad said India has withdrawn from the tournament which was earlier to be held in Islamabad from May 28.

Tension between the two neighbouring countries has grown following the April 22 terror attack in Pahalgam, where 26 civilians, mostly tourists, were killed.

"The Indian volleyball officials have informed the regional body that their government has cancelled the NOC issued to them for the tournament after the incident in Pahalgam," Ahad had said. 

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Laxmi Negi© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

India withdraws from volleyball event in Pakistan
India withdraws from volleyball event in Pakistan
Gambhir, Saina, Neeraj react strongly to Pahalgam attack
Gambhir, Saina, Neeraj react strongly to Pahalgam attack
'Central govt should take big steps against terrorists'
'Central govt should take big steps against terrorists'
Pak javelin star Nadeem's Instagram blocked in India
Pak javelin star Nadeem's Instagram blocked in India
Mother, family targeted over Nadeem invite: Neeraj Chopra
Mother, family targeted over Nadeem invite: Neeraj Chopra

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

9 Wonderful Indian Mango Varieties Going Extinct

webstory image 2

How India Cycles... Slice of Indian Life

webstory image 3

7 Processed Foods That Are Actually Good For You

VIDEOS

Anil, Jackie leave from cremation centre after Nirmal Kapoor's funeral1:25

Anil, Jackie leave from cremation centre after Nirmal...

In a first, IAF fighter jets land at night on Ganga Expressway5:49

In a first, IAF fighter jets land at night on Ganga...

Anupam Kher, Sonam Kapoor arrive for Nirmal Kapoor's last rites1:18

Anupam Kher, Sonam Kapoor arrive for Nirmal Kapoor's last...

Indian Premier League 2025

Indian Premier League 2025

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD