Padukone's sharp criticism divides badminton players

IMAGE: India’s Lakshya Sen talks to his coaching staff Prakash Padukone and Vimal Kumar. Photograph: Hamad I Mohammed

The legendary Prakash Padukone's criticism of athletes' efforts after Lakshya Sen's shocking loss in the bronze medal play-off of the Paris Olympics has divided the badminton fraternity, with doubles player Ashwini Ponnappa saying that his comments amount to "throwing the player under the bus."

Sen, on Monday, squandered an opening game advantage and an 8-3 lead in the second to lose 21-13, 16-21, 11-21 to Malaysia's Lee Zii Jia in the play-off, missing out on a bronze medal.

Disappointed by the loss, his mentor Padukone said it's high time that players learn to withstand pressure, take responsibility, and deliver results after receiving significant support from the government.

However, Ponnappa, who recently exited the women's doubles competition with partner Tanisha Crasto, didn't agree with Padukone's comments.

"Disappointing to see this. If a player wins, everyone jumps on the bandwagon to take credit, and if they lose, it's just the player's fault?!" Ponnappa wrote in an Instagram story.

"Why aren't coaches held responsible for lack of preparation and getting the player ready? They are the first ones to take credit for wins; why not take responsibility for their players' losses as well?

"At the end of the day, winning takes team effort and losing is also the team's responsibility. You can't suddenly push the player under the bus and blame it all on the player."

In a stern message to Sen and other Indian Olympians, Padukone had said: "We cannot remain satisfied just having one player. We need to focus on the next line, maybe even the third line.

"And a little bit of effort from the players also. A little more responsibility, a little more accountability. Not just ask for whatever you ask for. Once you are given that, you also have to be accountable. I think the players have to learn to take responsibility."

Women's doubles exponent Jwala Gutta, who won a world championship bronze with Ponnappa, supported Padukone's stance.

"Yes, players can also take responsibilities...why not?" she shared in an Instagram post.

"Players, when they win, get all the riches...do they share it with their coach or staff? If a coach is saying that the players also need to take responsibilities after reaching a certain stage in a tournament, the player should be held responsible as well."

Star badminton couple Parupalli Kashyap and Saina Nehwal felt that while criticism is important, one can't question the commitment of the athletes.

"There will be a lot of tough questions asked of our Indian Olympic contingent, and rightfully so, once the games are over in a few days' time. Yet again, we have flattered to deceive. Yet again, we have failed when it mattered the most," Saina and Kashyap shared in a post on Instagram.

The duo conceded that "not too many fingers" can be pointed at the National Sports Federations right now.

"...especially if you look at the high-profile sports like shooting, badminton, and boxing," they said.

"And while it's our right to ask and criticise, one thing we cannot and should not do is question the commitment of all 117 athletes representing our country. All of them have shed blood, sweat, and tears to get to the Olympics."