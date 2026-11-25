Bengaluru's iUSTUS has partnered with the prestigious Padukone School of Badminton to launch a new multi-sport academy, aiming to cultivate India's next generation of global athletic champions through world-class facilities and expert coaching.

Key Points iUSTUS, a Bengaluru-based real estate developer, launched a multi-sport academy on Wednesday in collaboration with the Padukone School of Badminton.

The iUSTUS Sports Academy aims to offer aspiring athletes top-tier facilities, professional coaching, and comprehensive support to foster their development.

Badminton legend Prakash Padukone emphasised the critical role of the right environment, facilities, and coaching in helping young sportspersons achieve their full potential.

Padukone expressed his mission to create world-class training environments for talented young Indians, believing they possess the determination to compete globally.

The initiative, through Padukone School of Badminton, seeks to nurture talent and establish a pathway for India to cultivate more global champions.

City-based real estate developer iUSTUS on Wednesday announced the launch of a multi-sport academy in association with the Padukone School of Badminton.

New Sports Academy Aims To Nurture Talent

The iUSTUS Sports Academy aims to provide aspiring athletes with facilities, professional coaching and support, while promoting fitness, the company said in a release.

Former All England champion Prakash Padukone said the right environment was key to helping young sportspersons realise their potential.

"When I began my journey in badminton, my ambition was to excel at the highest level and become one of the best in the world. Having experienced that journey, I realised how important the right facilities, professional coaching, discipline and support are in helping a young sportsperson realise their potential," the badminton great said.

"I always felt that one day I would make it my mission to help create world-class facilities and training environments for young Indians who share that same passion and ambition. Our young people have the talent and determination to compete with the best in the world. They need the right opportunities and everything it takes to get there.

"Through Padukone School of Badminton, our endeavour is to help nurture that talent and create a pathway for India to produce more global champions," he added.