Bombay HC Asks Centre To Decide On Padma Award For Wrestler Jadhav

The Bombay High Court has mandated a decision by May 4 on awarding the Padma Vibhushan to Khashaba Dadasaheb Jadhav, India's pioneering Olympic medallist wrestler.

IMAGE: Khashaba Jadhav was independent India's first individual Olympic medal winner. Photograph: Kind courtesy The Khel India/X

Key Points Bombay High Court directs the Union government to decide on Padma Vibhushan for wrestler Khashaba Dadasaheb Jadhav.

Khashaba Dadasaheb Jadhav was India's first individual Olympic medallist, winning bronze in 1952.

The 'Kusteeveer Khashaba Jadhav Foundation' filed a PIL seeking the posthumous award.

The court has set a deadline of May 4 for the Union government to make a decision.

The Bombay High Court has directed the Union government to decide by May 4 on conferment of the Padma Vibhushan award posthumously to wrestler Khashaba Dadasaheb Jadhav, India's first individual Olympic medallist.

Justices Madhav Jamdar and Pravin Patil of the HC's Kolhapur bench, in the order on April 15, said it is not disputed that Jadhav, a wrestler hailing from Maharashtra, was India's first individual Olympic medallist.

PIL Filed for Wrestler's Posthumous Award

The court was hearing a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) filed by the 'Kusteeveer Khashaba Jadhav Foundation', founded by his son Ranjeet Jadhav.

The PIL sought a direction to the Ministry of Home Affairs (Padma Awards Cell) to consider and decide afresh their representation for posthumous conferment of Padma Vibhushan, India's second-highest civilian award, to Khashaba Dadasaheb Jadhav.

"The Union of India is directed to take an appropriate decision on or before May 4," the HC said, posting the matter for further hearing on May 5.

The state government, if required, shall comply with any requirements expeditiously, the court said.

Khashaba Jadhav's Olympic Achievement

Khashaba Jadhav, who passed away in 1984, had won the bronze medal in the Helsinki Olympic Games held in 1952. He was awarded the Arjuna Award posthumously in 2001.

The PIL claimed the late wrestler's family had filed several representations before the government to get recognition for him. When there was no response, the foundation moved the high court.

The Padma Vibhushan is India's second-highest civilian honour, recognising exceptional and distinguished service. The court's intervention highlights the persistent efforts to acknowledge Jadhav's contribution to Indian sports. The central government is expected to consider the historical significance of Jadhav's Olympic medal in its decision.