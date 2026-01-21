Padma Chorol and the rise of Indian women's ice hockey

'We didn't know what international ice hockey really demanded. Just being selected for the national team felt like a huge achievement.'

IMAGE: Padma Chorol played a pivotal role when India secured a historic bronze medal at the IIHF Women's Asia Cup in the United Arab Emirates last year. Photographs: DIO Leh/X

Before becoming a well-known name in Indian women's ice hockey, Padma Chorol's sporting journey began on the speed skating tracks of Ladakh.

In a region where opportunities for girls were limited and facilities almost non-existent, Padma became trailblazer in course of her decade-old career on ice.

Padma is a current India international and the assistant captain of the UT Ladakh women's ice hockey team.

Sport ran in the family. Padma's brothers -- Nawang Stupdan and Tainang Dorge (an Army ice skating player) -- played a decisive role in her journey, which began when she was just 10 years old.

Their constant encouragement pushed Padma towards competitive ice hockey at a time when girls were rarely seen competing on such a surface.

"They always motivated me to come into ice hockey. They persuaded me to train more, to compete, and to believe in myself. They wanted me to make a name for myself in this sport," Padma told SAI Media recalling her early days.

From speed skating to the ice rink

Padma started with speed skating, which helped her develop balance, endurance and control. Every winter, when Ladakh's lakes froze, she gradually moved towards ice hockey.

With very few girls playing the sport, Padma trained and competed alongside the boys.

"That is when my game truly improved," she said.

"Playing with boys made me faster, stronger and mentally tougher. What began as a compulsion, became my greatest strength. It sharpened my physical ability and my understanding of the game."

In 2016, when the Indian women's national ice hockey team was formed, Padma was among its first members.

"We didn't know what international ice hockey really demanded. Just being selected for the national team felt like a huge achievement," she said.

"The ice was much faster and far more slippery. Even controlling the puck became a challenge," Padma recalls.

India's breakthrough came in 2019, when the women's team won the bronze medal at the IIHF Women's Challenge Cup of Asia Division I -- a moment that validated years of unseen struggle and hard work.

Then came the pandemic. COVID-19 brought competitions and training to a halt, keeping players away from international ice for nearly three years.

"It was a very difficult time mentally, but we never lost belief," Padma said.

That belief bore fruit in 2025, when India returned to the international stage at the IIHF Women's Asia Cup in the United Arab Emirates. Despite numerous challenges, the team secured a historic bronze medal -- India's second Asian podium finish.

"That medal was extremely emotional. It made us realise where we started-from frozen lakes and borrowed equipment-and where we had reached," Padma said.

She credited Khelo India Winter Games for changing the face of ice hockey in the country.

"Khelo India has completely changed the ecosystem," Padma said.

"It is nurturing young talent and providing regular competitive platforms. Earlier, ice hockey was seen as only Ladakh's sport. Now players from other states are gaining exposure, experience and confidence through Khelo India."

Key Points:

• Padma Chorol is one of India’s first generation of women ice hockey players.

• Padma's sporting journey began on the speed skating tracks of Ladakh.

• When the Indian women's national ice hockey team was formed in 2016, Padma was among its first members.

• At the IIHF Women's Asia Cup in the UAE, India secured a historic bronze.