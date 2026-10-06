Paddy Upton reveals the mindset behind India's Asian Games gold

How the Indian hockey team leveraged advanced mental conditioning strategies, reportedly including Artificial Intelligence, under coaches Paddy Upton and Alan Tan, to secure a gold medal at the Asian Games.

SEE: How Paddy Upton and Alan Tan helped India conquer the Asiad Hockey Gold. VIDEO : Hockey India/X

Key Points Paddy Upton, Mental Conditioning Coach, and Alan Tan, Scientific Advisor, were pivotal in India's Asian Games hockey gold medal win.

Reports suggest Upton utilised Artificial Intelligence to overcome language barriers and enhance communication with Indian players.

Veteran player Mandeep Singh highlighted Upton's advice to focus on the present moment and avoid pre-match outcome thinking.

Upton described the team's victory as more a feeling of relief than celebration, as the gold medal was a planned objective.

The Indian hockey team's Mental Conditioning Coach Paddy Upton, and Scientific Advisor Alan Tan were instrumental in the team's Asian Games gold medal-winning run. Before the FIH World Cup and during the Asiad, there were reports that Upton took the help of Artificial Intelligence to help break the language barrier and communicate with the Indian players. That seemed to have worked like a charm as the Harmanpreet Singh-led India defended their Asian Games medal, defeating Malaysia on Saturday.

The Power of Present Moment Focus

Veteran player Mandeep Singh spoke of Upton's advise to the team, especially the younger players during the Games. 'This is something that the other seniors and Paddy Upton (mental conditioning coach) often talk about. We always emphasise staying in the present and not thinking about the future. If you start thinking about the result before the match even begins, you end up making mistakes and errors. So, our focus is always to stay in the present moment. If mistakes happen, we cover them as a team.'

Relief Over Celebration for Gold

Following the win, Upton and Tan reflected on the emotions after winning the final, with Upton saying it was more relief than celebration. 'We came here to fetch this colour medal. The guys trained for it, it was part of the plan. So it is more relief than celebration,' Upton said in a video posted by Hockey India.