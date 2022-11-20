Paddler Manika's ultimate aim is to win Olympic medal

Photograph: Kind Courtesy Manika Batra/Twitter

Manika Batra's bronze medal at the ITTF-ATTU Asian Cup tournament on Saturday have raised expectations for her winning a medal at the Olympics which is going to take place in Paris in 2024.

The star Indian paddler is not taking too much pressure and wants to keep her focus.

"I think the Olympics is not too far away it will come soon and of course, my aim is to win a medal over there but like I always say that I will focus on short-term goals but my main focus is to win a medal in Olympics and beat top players over there so it is important to keep on focusing on my upcoming tournaments. So, I will just keep on going step by step and let's see what happens there. I will always give my best for my country and winning and losing are a part of the game. In Commonwealth Games, it did come but this tournament meant really something to me. I will just keep on going like this and performing my best," said Manika Batra.

Manika beating some top Asian paddlers like world no. 7 Chen Xingtong of China in the opening round followed by beating World No. 6 defeating Hina Hayata of Japan has made her one of the favourites to win a medal at the Asian Games which will be played in Hangzhou.

"I think I will keep working hard but I will just focus on the upcoming back-to-back tournaments. I have to start training immediately after returning. I will just focus on that but Asian Games is a big tournament so there also I will give my best like I have been doing. I will keep on focusing on my practice and put the hard work that I have been putting in my training. I will just keep going on," said Manika.

The 27-year-old Manika has a lot to achieve in the coming years and the star Indian table tennis player is looking forward to giving her best to win medals in major sporting events like the Olympics and Asian Games.

"I will just give my best and try to win a medal over there but I don't want to pressure myself like this but yes I will just give my 100 per cent. Of course, a player just does not go there to play. It is their hard work which people don't know. When I go there I will give my best for my country and for myself and those who are supporting me," said Manika Batra.

Manika Batra's historic feat has increased the expectations of Indian fans and indeed this win will boost her morale and confidence for the upcoming Asian Games scheduled in China next year.