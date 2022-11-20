News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Sports » Paddler Manika's ultimate aim is to win Olympic medal

Paddler Manika's ultimate aim is to win Olympic medal

Source: PTI
November 20, 2022 20:05 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Manika Batra

Photograph: Kind Courtesy Manika Batra/Twitter

Manika Batra's bronze medal at the ITTF-ATTU Asian Cup tournament on Saturday have raised expectations for her winning a medal at the Olympics which is going to take place in Paris in 2024.

The star Indian paddler is not taking too much pressure and wants to keep her focus.

"I think the Olympics is not too far away it will come soon and of course, my aim is to win a medal over there but like I always say that I will focus on short-term goals but my main focus is to win a medal in Olympics and beat top players over there so it is important to keep on focusing on my upcoming tournaments. So, I will just keep on going step by step and let's see what happens there. I will always give my best for my country and winning and losing are a part of the game. In Commonwealth Games, it did come but this tournament meant really something to me. I will just keep on going like this and performing my best," said Manika Batra.

 

Manika beating some top Asian paddlers like world no. 7 Chen Xingtong of China in the opening round followed by beating World No. 6 defeating Hina Hayata of Japan has made her one of the favourites to win a medal at the Asian Games which will be played in Hangzhou.

"I think I will keep working hard but I will just focus on the upcoming back-to-back tournaments. I have to start training immediately after returning. I will just focus on that but Asian Games is a big tournament so there also I will give my best like I have been doing. I will keep on focusing on my practice and put the hard work that I have been putting in my training. I will just keep going on," said Manika.

The 27-year-old Manika has a lot to achieve in the coming years and the star Indian table tennis player is looking forward to giving her best to win medals in major sporting events like the Olympics and Asian Games.

"I will just give my best and try to win a medal over there but I don't want to pressure myself like this but yes I will just give my 100 per cent. Of course, a player just does not go there to play. It is their hard work which people don't know. When I go there I will give my best for my country and for myself and those who are supporting me," said Manika Batra.

Manika Batra's historic feat has increased the expectations of Indian fans and indeed this win will boost her morale and confidence for the upcoming Asian Games scheduled in China next year.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
COMMENT
Print this article
LBGT people in Qatar prepare cautiously for World Cup
LBGT people in Qatar prepare cautiously for World Cup
What Virushka Did In Uttarakhand
What Virushka Did In Uttarakhand
FIFA World Cup: What fans can't do in Qatar
FIFA World Cup: What fans can't do in Qatar
WC: Lukaku likely to miss Belgium's opening two games
WC: Lukaku likely to miss Belgium's opening two games
Auto blast suspect had terror links, visited TN: CM
Auto blast suspect had terror links, visited TN: CM
FIFA World Cup: No more false nines for Germany
FIFA World Cup: No more false nines for Germany
'Surya not yet the best T20 player from India'
'Surya not yet the best T20 player from India'

FIFA WORLD CUP 2022

FIFA WORLD CUP 2022

More like this

Asian Cup TT: Manika Batra clinches historic bronze

Asian Cup TT: Manika Batra clinches historic bronze

Hosts Qatar will look to counter critics at World Cup

Hosts Qatar will look to counter critics at World Cup

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances