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P V Sindhu's Husband Makes Surprise Coaching Debut

By REDIFF SPORTS
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

June 11, 2026 13:42 IST

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'Husband got promoted for the day and made his coaching debut.'

P V Sindhu

IMAGE: Venkata Dutta Sai, executive director at Posidex Technologies, took up the role as P V Sindhu's coach with full enthusiasm. Photograph: Kind courtesy P V Sindhu/Instagram

Key Points

  • P V Sindhu took her husband Venkata Dutta Sai's assistance during her second round match at the Australian Open.
  • Sindhu beat Isharani Baruah in straight games to advance to the quarter-finals.
  • 'Didn't want to make it unfair for Isha by calling coach, so husband got promoted for the day and made his coaching debut.'
 

P V Sindhu's husband Venkata Datta Sai made a surprising but delightful coaching debut after being called up to help the two-time Olympic medallist at the Australian Open on Thursday, June 11, 2026.

During her second-round match against compatriot Isharani Baruah, Sindhu revealed that she was not feeling 100 per cent and needed some on-court assistance.

Instead of bringing in her regular coach Irwansyah Adi Pratama which she felt would be 'unfair' on her opponent, she decided to take her husband's help, who she referred to as 'the most analytical person I know'.

'Husband got promoted'

Venkata Dutta Sai, executive director at Posidex Technologies, took up the role with full enthusiasm but also invited the referee's wrath and received two warnings from the referee.

'Wasn't feeling 100% this morning and was nursing something tiny, so I called the most analytical person I know into my corner. Didn't want to make it unfair for Isha by calling coach, so husband got promoted for the day and made his coaching debut,' Sindhu shared the moment on X.

'And honestly, annoyingly decent hahahaha. Came in as emotional support, got two warnings from the ref, somehow escaped without a card and by the second game was reading Isha point by point almost to the tee.'

'Helps to have a complete sports fanatic as a husband sometimes.'

Sindhu started off slowly against Baruah before getting back her rhythm to clinch a 22-20, 21-12 victory in the round of 16 match.

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