Sindhu shocked; Prannoy, Sen advance in Hong Kong Open

IMAGE: This was P V Sindhu's first loss to the 25-year-old Line Christophersen in six outings. Photograph: Weixiang Lim/Reuters

India's two-time Olympic medallist shuttler P V Sindhu bowed out, while H S Prannoy and Lakshya Sen scored hard-fought wins to advance in the Hong Kong Open Super 500 tournament, in Hong Kong, on Wednesday.



Sindhu, who had reached the BWF World Championships quarter-finals last month, lost the women's singles round-of-32 contest 21-15, 16-21, 19-21 to unseeded Danish shuttler Line Christophersen.



However, Prannoy, ranked 34th in the world, upset 14th ranked Lu Guang Zu of China 21-17, 21-14 in 44 minutes, while Sen too got his campaign going with a gruelling 22-20, 16-21, 21-15 win to secure a place in the men's singles pre-quarterfinals.



Kiran George also secured a place in the men's singles last-16 getting the better of Singapore's higher-ranked Jia Heng Jason Teh 21-16, 21-11 in 34 minutes.



For Sindhu, this was her first loss to the 25-year-old

Christophersen in six outings, coming at a time when the star Indian star was beginning to rediscover her form after early exits at the Swiss Open and Japan Open earlier this year.Sindhu took an early 3-1 lead in the first game before her opponent equalised 5-all. Leading 14-13, Sindhu upped her game allowing Christophersen just one point before taking the opener.The second game saw the Indian leading 13-12 before errors cropped up in her game as she gave away five points on the trot.The decider was a battle of nerves with both players going neck and neck till 19-all before two decisive points for Christophersen ended Sindhu's campaign.The women's doubles pair of Rutaparna Panda and Swetaparna Panda won their round-of-32 match against Hong Kong's Oi Ki Vanessa Pang and Sum Yau Wong 17-21, 9-21 in just 28 minutes, while the Chinese Taipei duo of Chen Cheng Kuan and Hsu Yin-Hui got the better of Dhruv Kapil and Tanisha Crasto 16-21, 11-21 in 31 minutes.On Tuesday, India's top men's doubles pair of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty had overcame Taiwan's Chiu Hsiang Chieh and Wang Chi-Lin in their opening round.