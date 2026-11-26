Two-time Olympic medallist P V Sindhu is set to inspire participants as the international event ambassador for the 11th Vedanta Pink City Half Marathon on November 29, championing the 'Run for Zero Hunger' campaign to provide meals for those in need.

Photograph: BCCI

Key Points Two-time Olympic medallist P V Sindhu is the international event ambassador for the 11th Vedanta Pink City Half Marathon on November 29.

Sindhu supports the 'Run for Zero Hunger' campaign, where Vedanta pledges one meal for a child or animal for every kilometre run.

The marathon, organised by Anybody Can Run (ABCR), includes 21.1-km, 10-km, and 5-km race categories.

The campaign aids the Anil Agarwal Foundation's nutrition initiatives through Nand Ghar and animal welfare via The Animal Care Organisation (TACO).

The event aims to promote fitness, public participation in sports, and raise awareness for hunger and animal welfare.

Two-time Olympic medallist P V Sindhu has been named international event ambassador for the 11th edition of the Vedanta Pink City Half Marathon, scheduled to be held here on November 29.

Campaign Details And Race Categories

The badminton star will lend her support to the Anil Agarwal Foundation's 'Run for Zero Hunger' campaign, under which Vedanta has pledged to provide one meal to a child or an animal in need for every kilometre covered by participants.

Organised by Anybody Can Run (ABCR), the event will feature three race categories: the 21.1-km half marathon, the 10-km Cool Run and the 5-km Dream Run.

According to a company release, the campaign supports the foundation's nutrition and early childhood development initiatives through Nand Ghar, a network of modernised anganwadi centres, as well as its animal welfare programme, The Animal Care Organisation (TACO).

Vedanta also organises the Zinc City Half Marathon in Udaipur, whose third edition witnessed participation from more than 9,700 runners representing 27 states and six countries, the company said.

The organisers said the Jaipur event aims to promote fitness and greater public participation in sporting activities while raising awareness about hunger and animal welfare.