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P V Sindhu Suffers Gruelling Loss To Chen Yufei At China Open

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk July 23, 2026 14:19 IST 2 Minutes Read
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Indian badminton star P V Sindhu faced a challenging exit from the China Open, losing a hard-fought three-game match to local favourite Chen Yufei in the second round.

Photograph: BCCI

Photograph: BCCI

Key Points

  • P V Sindhu exits China Open after second-round loss to local favourite Chen Yufei.
  • The match was a gruelling three-game battle, lasting close to one and a half hours.
  • Sindhu initially took the lead by winning the first game 21-16.
  • Chen Yufei, a Tokyo Olympics gold medallist, staged comebacks in the second and third games to secure victory.
  • Sindhu had entered the tournament on a high after recently winning the Japan Open.

Indian badminton ace P V Sindhu let slip early advantage to bow out of China Open with a gruelling three-game loss to local favourite and world number four Chen Yufei in the second round here on Thursday. Sindhu lost 21-16 20-22 18-21 in the energy-sapping match that lasted close to one and a half hour. The 30-year-old Hyderabadi had entered the tournament on a high after winning the Japan Open last week, ending a lengthy title drought.

Sindhu's Early Lead And Chen's Comeback

That the match was going to be a closely fought affair was evident in the opening game itself in which Sindhu rallied from 7-13 to be 16-16. The Indian then reeled off five consecutive points to grab the early advantage. However, it was Chen's turn to pull off a comeback in the second game as Sindhu frittered away four game points. Chen, who is a gold-medallist from Tokyo Olympics in 2021, took the game 22-20, clawing back from a 16-20 position. The deciding third game also went neck-and-neck for most part before Chen broke away at 17-17 to clinch the victory.

 
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Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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