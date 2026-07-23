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PV Sindhu Exits China Open After Gruelling Battle

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk July 23, 2026 13:24 IST 2 Minutes Read
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Indian badminton star PV Sindhu's China Open campaign concluded in the second round after a hard-fought three-game loss to world number four Chen Yufei, despite her recent Japan Open victory.

Photograph: BCCI

Photograph: BCCI

Key Points

  • Indian badminton ace PV Sindhu exited the China Open in the second round.
  • Sindhu lost a gruelling three-game match to local favourite Chen Yufei.
  • The energy-sapping encounter saw scores of 21-16, 20-22, 18-21.
  • Sindhu had recently won the Japan Open, ending a title drought.
  • Chen Yufei, a Tokyo Olympics gold medallist, made a strong comeback in the second game.

Indian badminton ace P V Sindhu let slip early advantage to bow out of China Open with a gruelling three-game loss to local favourite and world number four Chen Yufei in the second round here on Thursday.

Sindhu's Tough Battle Against Chen Yufei

Sindhu lost 21-16 20-22 18-21 in the energy-sapping match lasted close to one and a half hour. The 30-year-old Hyderabadi had entered the tournament on a high after winning the Japan Open last week, ending a lengthy title drought.

 

That the match was going to be a closely fought affair was evident in the opening game itself in which Sindhu rallied from 7-13 to be 16-16. The Indian then reeled off five consecutive points to grab the early advantage.

However, it was Chen's turn to pull off a comeback in the second game as Sindhu frittered away four game points. Chen, who is a gold-medallist from Tokyo Olympics in 2021, took the game 22-20, clawing back from a 16-20 position. The deciding third game also went neck-and-neck for most part before Chen broke away at 17-17 to clinch the victory.

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Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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