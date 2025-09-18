Sindhu advances to China Masters quarter-finals

HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
September 18, 2025 10:44 IST

P V Sindhu

IMAGE: P V Sindhu outclassed sixth seed Pornpawee Chochuwong of Thailand in straight games in just 41 minutes. Photograph: ANI Photo

P V Sindhu sailed into the quarter-finals of the China Masters badminton tournament with a straight-game win over sixth seed Pornpawee Chochuwong of Thailand, in Shenzhen, on Thursday.

Sindhu, a double Olympic medallist, took just 41 minutes to get the better of the sixth-ranked Thai opponent 21-15, 21-15. 

By virtue of the win, Sindhu, ranked 14th, improved her head-to-head record against the Thai shuttler to 6-5.

Sindhu will meet the winner of the match between top seed An Se Young of Korea and Denmark's Mia Blichfeldt in the quarterfinals.

Sindhu, who had exited the recently-concluded the Hong Kong Open in the first round, was delighted with the straight-game victory.

"I am happy with the win and it was very important for me from the beginning to be alert and give my 100 per cent. She (Chochuwong) is a top player. I played her in the Indonesia Open; that time also it was a hard match. After winning the first game, I was much more alert in the second

game," the Indian said after the match.

"The points were going equal so it was very important for me to stay close to her as every point counts. I am happy that I am on the winning side and I gave my best.

"I have to prepare for tomorrow now. It's good that if you win the first game you finish it off in the second game. Straight wins always give you that confidence. But you also have to be prepared for long matches and make sure that you are quicker on your feet," she added. 

Sindhu said the key to winning matches where there is strong air-conditioning drift is to control ones shots.

"It's (drift) always there, every tournament there is wind but it is important that you have control. But sometimes it's very hard to control."

Sindhu is currently working along side India women's singles coach Irwansyah Adi Pratama, the former men's singles coach of the Indonesian badminton team.

 

She said the association is slowly and steadily showing results.

"It's very good (working relationship). He is a very good coach. Initially when we started, obviously we knew it will take time. We coordinated and figured out what needs to be done and changed. As a coach he is giving his best efforts, and as an athlete it's my duty also," she said.

