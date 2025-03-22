P T Usha backs Assam's boxers for Nationals

IMAGE: The Assam team, including Tokyo Olympic medallist Lovlina Borgohain, was allegedly forced to boycott the Women's National Boxing Championships by state unit secretary Hemanta Kalita. Photograph: Lovlina Borgohain/Instagram

Indian Olympic Association president P T Usha expressed disappointment over athletes being caught in controversies, saying such issues negatively impact them.

The ongoing Women's National Boxing Championships have been overshadowed by infighting among Boxing Federation of India officials.

The Assam team, including Tokyo Olympic medallist Lovlina Borgohain, was allegedly forced to boycott the event by state unit secretary Hemanta Kalita.

Kalita was recently suspended as BFI secretary general by president Ajay Singh.

"I feel bad (that players have been dragged into controversy)," Usha told reporters on the sidelines of the championships in Delhi.

"I wanted players to come out and compete here. I am happy that this is happening. Now boxing is a part of the LA Olympics as well," she added.

Usha's presence at the event was notable, given that she had appointed an ad-hoc committee to oversee BFI's functioning last month, a move that was later stayed by the court. However, she clarified that her attendance was solely for the athletes' benefit.

"Normally, I don't accept last-minute invites, but I came today because I wanted this event to take place. Boxers have been without national meets or camps for too long," she said.

"This is an important opportunity, especially now that boxing is confirmed for the LA Olympics. But I feel bad for those who couldn't participate. That should not have happened.

"It is difficult for players everywhere. My whole life I have always had obstacles and challenges. But they should focus on their event, fight for it with passion and dedication to achieve something, come what may," she added.

Usha, IOA's first woman president, also expressed her delight at Kirsty Coventry's election as International Olympic Committee chief.

Coventry is the first woman and African to land the top job.

"I'm very happy to see the first woman president and hope she works for the betterment of women in sports. From what I know, she is strongly against doping, and I hope she takes firm steps in that direction," she said.

India is aiming to host the 2036 Olympics, and Usha remains optimistic.

"I have a lot of friends in the IOC now, and many people are supporting us. We want this to happen -- it's the Prime Minister's vision, and I'll do my best to help make it a reality," she said.