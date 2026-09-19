Oxford United withdrew its “United 93” clothing line and apologised after recognising its association with the 9/11 hijacked flight, accepting responsibility and promising stricter merchandise approval processes.

IMAGE: Nicknamed The U's, Oxford United play their home games at the Kassam Stadium in Oxfordshire. Photograph: Kind Courtesy Oxford United/X

Key Points Oxford United has withdrawn merchandise carrying "United 93", saying it was unaware of the slogan’s historical association with the September 11 attacks.

The club apologised, accepted responsibility and said it was reviewing its approval processes after the clothing reached sale.

United Airlines Flight 93 was hijacked on September 11, 2001, before crashing in Pennsylvania, killing all 44 people aboard.

English third-tier club Oxford United have withdrawn a clothing line featuring the slogan "United 93" and apologised for being unaware of its historical context.

United 93 was the call sign of one of the passenger jets hijacked in the 9/11 Al Qaeda attacks on the United States in 2001.

The merchandise was intended as a reference to the club's founding year of 1893.

Club Apologises, Cites Lack of Due Diligence

"The range was released without understanding of the historical context and associations," a club statement read.

"It should not have reached the point of sale and we take full responsibility for not undertaking proper due diligence.

"We have removed the collection with immediate effect and are reviewing our approval processes to ensure nothing like this happens again. Once again, we would like to put on record our sincere apologies for this error and for any offence caused."

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Flight 93 Crashed in Pennsylvania

United Airlines Flight 93 crashed in Shanksville, rural Pennsylvania, killing all 44 people on board, after being hijacked on September 11, 2001.

It is believed the plane was heading for the US Capitol Building before passengers attempted to regain control -- the tragedy chronicled in the 2006 docudrama movie "United 93".