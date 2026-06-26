FIFA World Cup 2026: Own goals equal record after Skhiri mishap vs Netherlands

Ellyes Skhiri’s early own goal in Tunisia’s 3-1 defeat to the Netherlands took the 2026 World Cup total to 12, equalling the single-tournament record set at Russia 2018.

IMAGE: Tunisia's Ellyes Skhiri (17) scores an own goal during their Group F game of the 2026 FIFA World Cup against the Netherlands on Thursday. Photograph: Bernadett Szabo/Reuters

Key Points Ellyes Skhiri’s early own goal in Tunisia’s 3-1 loss to the Netherlands took the 2026 World Cup tally to 12, equalling the tournament record set in 2018.

The match added to a remarkable trend of defensive errors, with own goals accounting for a significant share of scoring in this edition.

Across World Cup history, 66 own goals have been recorded, with several unusual statistical milestones emerging during the current tournament.

Ellyes Skhiri’s own goal in Tunisia’s 3-1 defeat to the Netherlands on Thursday took the total number of own goals at the FIFA World Cup 2026 to 12, equalling the record for most in a single tournament.

The Tunisia captain turned Denzel Dumfries' low cross into his own net in just the third minute of the Group F match in Kansas City, giving the Netherlands an early lead. The Dutch went on to secure top spot in the group with an unbeaten record.

The 12 own goals in this tournament match the previous record set at the 2018 World Cup in Russia. According to Opta Analyst, more than 18 percent of all own goals in World Cup history have now come in this edition.

In total, there have been 66 own goals across all World Cups.

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Unusual 2026 Tournament Trend

The trend began when Paraguay’s Damian Bobadilla scored an own goal against the United States. Since then, several players have followed, including Miro Muheim, Mohamed Manai, Mohamed Hany, Aymen Hussein, Yazan Al-Arab, Cameron Burgess, Hassan Al-Tambakti, Abduvohid Nematov, Mahmud Abunada, Yassine Bounou and Skhiri.

Hussein’s own goal came in the same match in which he also scored for Iraq against Norway, making him only the third player in World Cup history to score for both sides in a single game.

Qatar have now scored two own goals in this tournament, joining Bulgaria in 1966 and Russia in 2018 as the only teams to do so. Mexico hold the record for most own goals by a nation with four, while France have benefited the most from opponent own goals with six.

The first own goal in World Cup history came in 1930 from Mexico’s Manuel Rosas. Since then, five World Cup editions have finished without any own goals.