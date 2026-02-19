Own Goal Hands Mumbai City 1-0 Win Over Chennaiyin

Mumbai City FC edged Chennaiyin FC 1-0 in their ISL opener at the Mumbai Football Arena, with an own goal by Pritam Kotal proving decisive in a tightly-contested clash.

IMAGE: Mumbai City FC players celebrate winning their ISL match against Chennaiyin FC in Mumbai on Thursday. Photograph: ISL

Mumbai City FC began their Indian Super League season on a winning note, edging past Chennaiyin FC 1-0 at the Mumbai Football Arena in Mumbai on Thursday.

A tightly-contested encounter was decided by an own goal in the 48th minute by Pritam Kotal as the Islanders secured all three points.

Key Points The first half was cagey, with limited clear-cut chances for either side.

Jorge Pereyra Diaz and Jorge Ortiz tested Chennaiyin goalkeeper Mohammad Nawaz.

Chennaiyin relied heavily on crosses and long balls but struggled to break Mumbai’s defence.

Neither team could create much flow in the match as they cancelled each other out in the midfield. Chances were at a premium in the first half as the attackers found it difficult to break the opposition defence.

Jorge Pereyra Diaz forced a fine save out of Mohammad Nawaz after he was played through by Jorge Ortiz. Minutes later, Brandon Fernandes found Lallianzuala Chhangte at the far post. The forward laid the ball on the path of Ortiz but the Spaniard's effort only found the goalkeeper.

Chennaiyin relied on long balls with Irfan Yadwad and new signing Inigo Martin as the target men, but they were well marked by the Mumbai City defence. The away side earned five corner kicks in the first half but did not trouble Phurba Lachenpa in the Mumbai goal.

The Chennaiyin wingers were sending in crosses which were a regularity throughout the match, but the opposition defence were alert to the danger with Valpuia making two crucial clearances at the back post.

The Islanders started the second half with more intent, earning an early corner. The early pressure led to them taking the lead after four minutes of the restart. Joni Kauko's attempted cross, which was aimed for Pereyra Diaz in the box, took a huge deflection off Pritam Kotal and found the target, wrong-footing Mohammad Nawaz in goal.

Chennaiyin earned 15 corners

Chennaiyin kept possession after trailing in the match, but the pattern of their attack remained the same, using their wide players to whip in crosses into the box. Mumbai City's defence maintained their shape and ensured the opposition forwards did not create any clear-cut chances.

Chennaiyin earned 15 corner kicks, including four back-to-back but were not able to capitalise. The closest they came to scoring was when Mandar Rao Dessai could not get a proper connection after an initial corner kick was recycled into the box during the dying stages of the match.

In the end, Mumbai City held on to their slender lead to secure all three points.