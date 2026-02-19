HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:
Home  » Sports » Own Goal Hands Mumbai City 1-0 Win Over Chennaiyin

Own Goal Hands Mumbai City 1-0 Win Over Chennaiyin

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Norma Godinho
3 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

February 19, 2026 23:25 IST

x

Mumbai City FC edged Chennaiyin FC 1-0 in their ISL opener at the Mumbai Football Arena, with an own goal by Pritam Kotal proving decisive in a tightly-contested clash.

Mumbai City FC players celebrate winning their ISL match against Chennaiyin FC in Mumbai on Thursday

IMAGE: Mumbai City FC players celebrate winning their ISL match against Chennaiyin FC in Mumbai on Thursday. Photograph: ISL

Mumbai City FC began their Indian Super League season on a winning note, edging past Chennaiyin FC 1-0 at the Mumbai Football Arena in Mumbai on Thursday.

A tightly-contested encounter was decided by an own goal in the 48th minute by Pritam Kotal as the Islanders secured all three points.

Key Points

  • The first half was cagey, with limited clear-cut chances for either side.
  • Jorge Pereyra Diaz and Jorge Ortiz tested Chennaiyin goalkeeper Mohammad Nawaz.
  • Chennaiyin relied heavily on crosses and long balls but struggled to break Mumbai’s defence.
 

Neither team could create much flow in the match as they cancelled each other out in the midfield. Chances were at a premium in the first half as the attackers found it difficult to break the opposition defence.

Jorge Pereyra Diaz forced a fine save out of Mohammad Nawaz after he was played through by Jorge Ortiz. Minutes later, Brandon Fernandes found Lallianzuala Chhangte at the far post. The forward laid the ball on the path of Ortiz but the Spaniard's effort only found the goalkeeper.

Chennaiyin relied on long balls with Irfan Yadwad and new signing Inigo Martin as the target men, but they were well marked by the Mumbai City defence. The away side earned five corner kicks in the first half but did not trouble Phurba Lachenpa in the Mumbai goal.

The Chennaiyin wingers were sending in crosses which were a regularity throughout the match, but the opposition defence were alert to the danger with Valpuia making two crucial clearances at the back post.

The Islanders started the second half with more intent, earning an early corner. The early pressure led to them taking the lead after four minutes of the restart. Joni Kauko's attempted cross, which was aimed for Pereyra Diaz in the box, took a huge deflection off Pritam Kotal and found the target, wrong-footing Mohammad Nawaz in goal.

Chennaiyin earned 15 corners

Chennaiyin kept possession after trailing in the match, but the pattern of their attack remained the same, using their wide players to whip in crosses into the box. Mumbai City's defence maintained their shape and ensured the opposition forwards did not create any clear-cut chances.

Chennaiyin earned 15 corner kicks, including four back-to-back but were not able to capitalise. The closest they came to scoring was when Mandar Rao Dessai could not get a proper connection after an initial corner kick was recycled into the box during the dying stages of the match.

In the end, Mumbai City held on to their slender lead to secure all three points.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Norma Godinho© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

T20 WC: Afghanistan thump Canada to bow out on a high
T20 WC: Afghanistan thump Canada to bow out on a high
Mhambrey Hails India's All-Round Show In T20 WC
Mhambrey Hails India's All-Round Show In T20 WC
IPL Shadow Looms As Pakistan Stars Face Hundred Snub
IPL Shadow Looms As Pakistan Stars Face Hundred Snub
Umpire Dies After Bee Swarm Attack At Unnao Match
Umpire Dies After Bee Swarm Attack At Unnao Match
Sachin Invites Fadnavis, Shinde To Arjun's Wedding
Sachin Invites Fadnavis, Shinde To Arjun's Wedding

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

The Chia Cure: 8 Reasons To Have Chia Seeds

webstory image 2

10 Foods That Are Good For Your Gut

webstory image 3

Amish's Baked Eggplant: 30-Min Recipe

VIDEOS

Kareena's scarlet red moment is the perfect ode to Julia Roberts' 'Pretty Woman' look1:11

Kareena's scarlet red moment is the perfect ode to Julia...

Cameras Capture PM Modi, Macron's Light Moment at AI Event0:13

Cameras Capture PM Modi, Macron's Light Moment at AI Event

Bollywood Stars Dazzle at Iconic Gold Awards6:41

Bollywood Stars Dazzle at Iconic Gold Awards

T20 World Cup 2026

T20 World Cup 2026

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO