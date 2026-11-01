Ironman 70.3 Goa: Boosting Sports Tourism

Goa's commitment to sports tourism shines as the sixth edition of Ironman 70.3 successfully drew over 2,000 triathletes from 30 countries, reinforcing its status as a global sporting destination.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Over 2,000 triathletes from 30 countries participated in the sixth Ironman 70.3 Goa on Sunday.

Chief Minister Pramod Sawant flagged off the event, promising continued state support to establish Goa as a sports destination.

The Ironman 70.3 race involves a 1.9-km open-water swim, a 90-km cycling leg, and a 21.1-km run, totaling 113 km.

The event aims to strengthen Goa's profile beyond traditional leisure tourism by promoting sports tourism.

Director General of Police Alok Kumar was also present at the inauguration of the endurance race.

More than 2,000 triathletes from 30 countries plunged into the sea off Miramar beach here on Sunday as Chief Minister Pramod Sawant flagged off the sixth edition of Ironman 70.3 Goa.

Goa's Vision For Sports Tourism

Addressing the participants before the 113-km multi-discipline race kicked off, Sawant promised that the state government would extend complete assistance for such events to position Goa as a sports destination.

"It is a proud moment for me as chief minister to inaugurate this event. I promise that I will be here to inaugurate it next year as well," Sawant said.

The government's support for such events aims to strengthen Goa's profile beyond its traditional identity as a leisure tourism destination, he said.

Ironman participants compete in three disciplines - a 1.9-km open-water swim, a 90-km cycling leg and a 21.1-km run, making for a total distance of 113 km.

The endurance race has emerged as an international sporting attraction for Goa, bringing together participants from different countries and promoting the state as a destination for sports tourism.

Director General of Police Alok Kumar was among those present at the inauguration.