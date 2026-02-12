HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:
Home  » Sports » Over 1,300 athletes dropped from Khelo India...Here's why

Over 1,300 athletes dropped from Khelo India...Here's why

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Laxmi Negi
3 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

February 12, 2026 15:59 IST

x

The Khelo India program has removed 1342 athletes for failing performance benchmarks and doping, while inducting 2905 new talents, as the Sports Ministry intensifies efforts to nurture sporting excellence and combat doping.

IMAGE: 2905 fresh names have been inducted into the flagship scheme during the same period. Photograph: Khelo India/X

Key Points

  • 1342 athletes were removed from the Khelo India program in the last three years due to underperformance and doping violations.
  • 2905 new athletes have been inducted into the Khelo India scheme during the same period.
  • The Sports Ministry revises performance benchmarks annually and assesses athlete performance through assessment camps.
  • The government is strengthening anti-doping measures by involving agencies like the CBI and enhancing NADA's intelligence infrastructure.

Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Thursday revealed that 1342 athletes in various disciplines have been weeded out of the Khelo India programme in the last three years for not measuring up in performance and doping violations.

In his reply to a question in Rajya Sabha seeking details of the performance of the athletes enrolled into the programme, the minister stated 2905 fresh names have been inducted into the flagship scheme during the same period.

 

"A total of 1,342 athletes have exited the programme during the last three years due to performance below the prescribed benchmarks and involvement in doping violations," stated the reply from the minister.

"...performance benchmarks are revised annually and are updated on the Khelo India website from time to time...Athlete performance is mapped and measured annually as per the prescribed protocols and in assessment camps," said the minister and he added that over 23000 athletes are being trained and supported across the nation under the Khelo India programme.

A Talent Identification and Development Committee (TIDC) of the ministry handles the induction and exit of athletes from the programme through an established protocol that includes performance assessment camps.

Khelo India was launched in 2017 to identify and nurture sporting talent at the grassroots level and double Olympic-medallist Manu Bhaker is one of the most prominent beneficiaries of the scheme.

Anti-Doping Measures

Responding to a query on the measures to anti-doping enforcement through investigative and intelligence-gathering mechanisms, the minister reiterated that agencies like the CBI are being involved to strengthen the National Anti-Doping Agency (NADA).

"The Government is committed to ensure clean sport and has taken several steps to strengthen intelligence-gathering and investigative mechanisms, such as institutional strengthening of NADA's Intelligence and Investigation infrastructure, including the recruitment and training of specialised personnel," his reply read.

The coordination with Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and other law enforcement agencies to combat the trafficking and misuse of performance-enhancing substances is also being encouraged, he stated.

India has been topping the World Anti-Doping Agency's (WADA) list of countries with the highest positivity rate for banned substances for the past three years.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Laxmi Negi© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Over 3,800 Indians deported from US in 2025, govt tells RS
Over 3,800 Indians deported from US in 2025, govt tells RS
BWF downgrades Syed Modi International; India Open retains Super 750 status
BWF downgrades Syed Modi International; India Open retains Super 750 status
Sports Ministry Approves Lundup's Participation in Winter Olympics
Sports Ministry Approves Lundup's Participation in Winter Olympics
Badminton Asia: Sindhu-less India stunned; Korea dump men out
Badminton Asia: Sindhu-less India stunned; Korea dump men out
Mohabbat ki dukaan leaders chant Modi teri kabr khudegi: Modi slams Cong
Mohabbat ki dukaan leaders chant Modi teri kabr khudegi: Modi slams Cong

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

8 Tips For The Most Passionate Sex

webstory image 2

8 Healing Powers Of Dark Chocolate

webstory image 3

V-Day Chocolate Tarts: 30-Min Recipe

VIDEOS

Kashmir Gets first Vistadome Coach as Budgam-Katra Train extends to Vaishno Devi Shrine7:43

Kashmir Gets first Vistadome Coach as Budgam-Katra Train...

Timeless Beauty Hema Malini Spotted at Mumbai Airport0:47

Timeless Beauty Hema Malini Spotted at Mumbai Airport

Mrunal Thakur steps out in style in casual look0:18

Mrunal Thakur steps out in style in casual look

T20 World Cup 2026

T20 World Cup 2026

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO