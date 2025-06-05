HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Sports » Out on parole, Pistorius attends triathlon event!

Out on parole, Pistorius attends triathlon event!

2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

June 05, 2025 17:15 IST

x

Oscar

IMAGE: Oscar Pistorius competes in a triathlon event in Durban on June 1, 2025. Photograph: Michael Fragoeiro/Reuters

South African former Paralympic star Oscar Pistorius was spotted competing in a triathlon last weekend in the coastal city of Durban, 12 years after murdering his girlfriend and a year after his release on parole.

Afrikaans-language news website Netwerk24 on Wednesday reported Pistorius' participation in the Ironman 70.3 competition. Netwerk24 cited an unnamed source as saying that Pistorius had permission from his parole officer to compete.

Conrad Dormehl, an attorney for Pistorius, confirmed to Reuters that Pistorius had participated in the Durban race.

Singabakho Nxumalo, spokesperson of South Africa's Department of Correctional Services, said he did not know whether Pistorius had received permission to compete, but would find out and respond to questions sent by Reuters. He said his parole officer would have needed to approve him travelling from where he lives to another district.

Pistorius - dubbed "Blade Runner" for his carbon-fibre prosthetic legs - shot dead 29-year-old model Reeva Steenkamp through a locked bathroom door on Valentine's Day in 2013, in a crime that drew worldwide attention and shocked a nation inured to violence against women.

He repeatedly said he mistook Steenkamp for an intruder and launched multiple appeals against his conviction on that basis. Pistorius, now 38, was freed from jail in January 2024 after completing more than half his sentence and is on parole until his sentence expires in 2029.

 

Netwerk24 published a photograph of Pistorius riding a bicycle with the race number 105. Pistorius' distinctive tattoo and prosthetic legs were visible in the photograph.

Reuters contacted the photographer who gave the news agency permission to publish images similar to the one Netwerk24 used.

Results published online by sports-timing company SportSplits show an athlete called Oscar Leonard Carl Pistorius competed in the triathlon under race number 105, coming 555th among all participants and third in the "physically challenged" category.

The race involved a 2-km swim, a 90-km bike ride and a 21-km run - a total distance of 70.3 miles.

Pistorius was once the darling of the sports world, and a pioneering voice for disabled athletes, for whom he campaigned to be allowed to compete with able-bodied participants at major sports events.

He won six gold medals over three Paralympic Games in Athens, Beijing and London, and competed in able-bodied races at the London 2012 Olympics.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2025 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

RCB announces Rs 10 lakh aid for families of deceased
RCB announces Rs 10 lakh aid for families of deceased
PIX: Djokovic's drop shot magic wows Paris!
PIX: Djokovic's drop shot magic wows Paris!
Indonesia Open: Error-prone Sindhu falters at crunch
Indonesia Open: Error-prone Sindhu falters at crunch
England name 14-member squad for first Test vs India
England name 14-member squad for first Test vs India
Teen sensation Suryavanshi targets IPL final next year
Teen sensation Suryavanshi targets IPL final next year

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

SP Balasubramaniam's Top 7 Songs

webstory image 2

7 Gajar Halwas Yum Enough For Shukla To Take To Space

webstory image 3

10 Recipes Celebrating The Goodness Of Coconut

VIDEOS

Security heightened at Udhampur Railway stn ahead of PM Modi's Katra visit1:05

Security heightened at Udhampur Railway stn ahead of PM...

Virat-Anushka arrive in Mumbai after IPL triumph0:30

Virat-Anushka arrive in Mumbai after IPL triumph

Manipur youth leads the way in organic farming 3:14

Manipur youth leads the way in organic farming

Indian Premier League 2025

Indian Premier League 2025

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD