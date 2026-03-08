HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Piastri crashes out of Australian Grand Prix before start

March 08, 2026 09:49 IST

Oscar Piastri's Australian Grand Prix hopes were dashed after a dramatic crash during a reconnaissance lap, forcing the McLaren driver out of the race before it even began.

IMAGE: McLaren's Oscar Piastri during qualifying at the F1 Australian Grand Prix, at Albert Park Grand Prix Circuit, Melbourne, on Saturday, March 7, 2026. Photograph: Mark Peterson/Reuters

Key Points

  • Oscar Piastri crashed his McLaren during a reconnaissance lap before the Australian Grand Prix, resulting in his immediate retirement.
  • The crash occurred at turn four, causing substantial damage to the front of Piastri's McLaren car.
  • McLaren is now focusing on Lando Norris, the defending champion, as their sole contender in the race.
  • The team will investigate the cause of Piastri's crash after the race to understand the incident better.

McLaren's Oscar Piastri is out of Sunday's Australian Grand Prix after crashing while doing a reconnaissance lap 40 minutes ahead of the season-opening race at Albert Park.

Piastri appeared to lock up when hitting the exit kerb of turn four, skidded and slammed into a barrier, damaging his right front wheel, the front wing and nose of the car.

 

Piastri, third in the championship last season, said he was OK on the team radio and exited the car before walking back to the pit.

McLaren's Response to Piastri's Crash

McLaren boss Zak Brown said they were now focusing on the one car they had in the race driven by defending champion Lando Norris.

"We've not seen anything on the data so far," said Brown.

"He didn't say anything on the radio. So we'll do a post mortem after the race and see what happened.

"For now, we've got to focus on the car we have in the race and get the excitement level back up."

Piastri was to have lined up fifth on the grid.

F1's new engine era has proved a steep learning curve for drivers, with a number struggling with reliability problems and the new way of driving which involves more emphasis on energy deployment and regeneration.

Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2026 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
