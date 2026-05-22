How East Bengal Ended Their Two-Decade Title Drought

East Bengal triumphantly ended a 22-year drought, clinching the national league title and marking a significant resurgence in Indian football under the guidance of coach Oscar Bruzon.

Photograph: ISL/X

Key Points East Bengal secured their first national league title in 22 years, defeating Inter Kashi in the final.

Coach Oscar Bruzon transformed East Bengal with a fluid, aggressive style, bringing identity and belief to the team.

Key players like Miguel Figueira, Mohammed Rashid, and Youssef Ezzejjari played crucial roles in East Bengal's title-winning campaign.

East Bengal overcame early setbacks and showed resilience, culminating in a decisive victory at Kishore Bharati Krirangan.

Bhaichung Bhutia hailed the win as a defining moment for East Bengal and Indian football, emphasising the importance of off-field stability.

On a wintry January evening two-and-a-half years ago, East Bengal finally ended a 12-year wait for silverware as skipper Cleiton Silva struck in extra time to seal a dramatic Super Cup triumph over Odisha FC.

For a fleeting moment, it seemed the sleeping giant of Indian football had finally stirred back to life.

But the euphoria proved short-lived. East Bengal soon crashed out of the Durand Cup and the AFC Champions League preliminary stage, while their struggles in the Indian Super League continued unabated.

Their football lacked fluidity and imagination. Injuries repeatedly derailed momentum, while the team under then coach Carles Cuadrat often appeared overly reliant on set-pieces and predictable attacking patterns.

Another rebuild became inevitable. This time, however, the changes ran deeper, and they transformed everything.

Oscar Bruzon's Impact on East Bengal

When Spanish coach Oscar Bruzon arrived at the club in October 2024, East Bengal were still searching for stability in a league where they had repeatedly struggled to establish themselves.

The club had rebuilt squads multiple times since entering the ISL, but Bruzon gave them things they had lacked for years - identity, belief and fearlessness.

Known for his strong football philosophy and for ending Abahani Dhaka's dominance in Bangladesh with Bashundhara Kings, Bruzon arrived with prior experience of Indian football through his stints at Sporting Clube de Goa, Mumbai FC and Mumbai City FC.

He immediately began reshaping the squad in his own image. Out went familiar names like Cleiton, Dimitrios Diamantakos and Madih Talal and in came players suited to Bruzon's fluid and aggressive style.

Miguel Figueira, Bruzon's trusted talisman from Bashundhara Kings, became the creative engine of the team.

Mohammed Rashid added control and aggression in midfield, Kevin Sibille brought calmness at the back, while Youssef Ezzejjari emerged as the side's clinical finisher after replacing Hamid Ahadad amid uncertainty surrounding the ISL season.

Key Moments in East Bengal's Title-Winning Season

Bruzon's first signs of impact were felt in the AFC Challenge League where East Bengal topped their group and reached the quarterfinals despite modest expectations.

Last season too, despite injuries, suspensions and working largely with a squad assembled before his arrival, East Bengal finished ninth with 28 points -- one of their better campaigns in recent years.

This season, however, everything finally came together.

The defining moment perhaps came during a difficult phase when pressure had begun mounting after a 1-2 defeat to Jamshedpur FC, a goalless draw against FC Goa and a frustrating 1-1 stalemate at home against Kerala Blasters.

Bruzon responded boldly.

East Bengal hammered Mohammedan Sporting 7-0 and never really looked back after that. They went on to win four of their next five matches, while a tense 1-1 draw against Mohun Bagan in the Kolkata derby felt like a victory.

The Championship Finale

And when the biggest night arrived at Kishore Bharati Krirangan, they showed exactly why they had become champions.

Against Inter Kashi in Thursday's finale, East Bengal fell behind early after Alfred Planas struck in the 14th minute. But this East Bengal side no longer panicked.

Ezzejjari equalised soon after half-time, before Mohammed Rashid produced the moment that will forever live in East Bengal folklore with the decisive goal in the 72nd minute.

Players dropped to the turf in tears. Fans embraced strangers in the stands, and thousands roared, "East Bengal, East Bengal!" into the Kolkata night as the club finally reclaimed the national league crown after more than two decades.

Reactions to East Bengal's Victory

Former India captain Bhaichung Bhutia and ex-East Bengal skipper-coach Manoranjan Bhattacharya, two men who witnessed its greatest years from close quarters, hailed the triumph as a defining moment not just for the iconic club but for Indian football itself.

"For a club like East Bengal, with the kind of fan following and history they have, winning the ISL -- which is currently the biggest league in India -- was extremely important," Bhutia told PTI.

"It has taken 22 years across the I-League and ISL eras, so this is a huge achievement."

"From next year, I can see East Bengal always remaining among the teams fighting for the title. It's very important for Indian football too that a club like East Bengal stays competitive and keeps chasing trophies."

"This victory is not only good for East Bengal, but for Indian football as a whole."

Bhutia, however, also pointed towards the off-field uncertainty that continues to affect Indian football.

"I think the problem with Indian football right now is not on the field but off the field. It's high time the federation gets its act together and fixes the structure and system properly.

"A lot of clubs and players suffered this season because there was uncertainty over whether the league would happen, who would broadcast it and how things would move forward."

"But the government is trying to push Indian sport forward. Federations, especially the AIFF, now need to match that effort."

Reflecting on the final round fixture against Inter Kashi here on Thursday, Bhutia praised the mentality shown by Bruzon's side under immense pressure.

"This title race was extremely tense because it was a short league and five teams were still in contention till the final day.

"Then East Bengal conceded an early goal at home. In Kolkata, that pressure becomes double.

"But the way they bounced back showed the true character of the players and coaching staff. Winning under that pressure says a lot about this team. My congratulations to Oscar and the entire side."

Manoranjan, who had guided East Bengal to the 2000-01 National Football League (NFL) title, said the wait was painful but worth it.

"There were many hurdles. First of all, you need financial strength."

"We faced difficulties in building the team and arranging funds. It took three-four years for this side to finally take shape.

"It feels sad that it took more than 20 years to win the league again, but the ultimate satisfaction is that we have finally done it."

He added, "To become champions, you need good footballers, but several factors held East Bengal back all these years.

"This is the number one trophy in Indian football and winning it proves East Bengal are the best team in the country."

The Arsenal Connection

Senior East Bengal official Debabrata (Nitu) Sarkar, one of the central figures behind the club's revival, dedicated the triumph to generations of supporters and officials who carried the club through difficult years.

"Over the last 22 years we won several trophies, but the national league title always remained unfinished business. Finally, the wait is over."

Sarkar even smiled while finding an "Arsenal connection" in East Bengal's triumph.

"Maybe there was an Arsenal connection for East Bengal too... they had also last won (the Premier League) in 2004.

"Two years ago I had said we would win the ISL within two years - and we did it."

East Bengal's struggles were not limited to the pitch alone. The club repeatedly battled financial uncertainty and investor instability, forcing them into frequent rebuilds that prevented continuity.

Sponsors and investors changed (Quess Corp, Shree Cements), budgets fluctuated, and long-term planning often suffered.

Emami eventually brought much-needed stability, allowing East Bengal to plan with a clearer structure, back Bruzon's vision and steadily build a title-winning side.

"I want to thank every footballer and member of the coaching staff. A special thanks also goes to Emami. When East Bengal was going through difficult times and facing a financial crunch, they stood beside the club and lifted it again.

"The supporters should always remember their contribution."