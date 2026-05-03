Bruzon To Exit East Bengal: Here's Why

Oscar Bruzon has announced his resignation as East Bengal coach, citing a lack of long-term planning and vision for the club's future in the Indian Super League.

Key Points Oscar Bruzon will leave his role as East Bengal head coach at the end of the current Indian Super League season.

Bruzon cites the lack of long-term planning and future vision for East Bengal as the primary reasons for his departure.

Despite his exit, East Bengal remains in contention for their maiden Indian Super League title.

Bruzon denies that his decision is related to economics, uncertainty in Indian football, or club management issues.

Bruzon was involved in technical matters and player scouting, working alongside Vibhash Agarwal on the economics of the team.

Oscar Bruzon on Sunday announced that he will step down as the head coach of East Bengal at the end of the current Indian Super League season, citing the absence of long-term planning and clarity over the club's future.

As things stand now, May 31 is set to be his final day in charge of East Bengal.

Speaking ahead of EB's away fixture against Mumbai City FC, Bruzon said, "We have four matches remaining in the current ISL campaign. I will not be staying on after these four matches. May 31st will be my final day as the coach of East Bengal."

East Bengal's Title Hopes Amidst Coaching Change

Despite the development coming at a crucial juncture of the ISL season, East Bengal remain firmly in contention for their maiden title.

East Bengal's remaining matches are against Mumbai City FC (Tuesday), Punjab FC (May 11), Mohun Bagan (May 17), and Inter Kashi. The date for EB's final fixture against Inter Kashi is yet to be announced.

The Red and Golds, who have played 9 matches, are currently three points behind leaders Jamshedpur FC (21 from 11 matches) and have two matches in hand, keeping their title hopes alive heading into the final stretch.

Bruzon's Reasons for Leaving East Bengal

"The decision is purely personal. It is not related to economics. It is not related to the uncertainty of Indian football. It is not related to the club management, wanting or not wanting me to continue. It is not related to the position that we are going to finish in the ISL," he said.

The Spaniard said lack of long-term planning and future direction as the reasons for his departure.

"From February 2025, we started the planning for this season. I was involved with the technical matters while Emami's Vibhash Agarwal looked into the economics of it.

"We have been working very hard to understand the situation of the club, analysing and scouting the best possible players. There are many people trying to take credit for it but the reality is Vibhash and I are responsible for what has happened this season."

Lack of Vision for East Bengal's Future

Bruzon then stressed on the absence of a "vision" for the future.

"We are in May. There is no long-term vision, there is no planning, there is no talk of keeping the key players in the team. There is nothing at all about the future of East Bengal," added Bruzon, who joined the club in October 2024, taking over from Carles Cuadrat.

Before East Bengal, Bruzon was with Mumbai City as assistant manager to Nicolas Anelka in 2015.

Under him, East Bengal have secured 21 wins, 10 draws and 12 losses.

The Spaniard had hinted at his departure a day earlier through a social media post: "The Last Dance. May 2026. Joy East Bengal", before making it official on Sunday prior to their departure to Mumbai.

"Had I waited to say it later, it would have sparked a lot of speculation. That is why I felt it was appropriate to make the announcement right now," he added.