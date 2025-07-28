HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Osaka parts ways with coach Mouratoglou

July 28, 2025 16:01 IST

Naomi Osaka

IMAGE: Under Frenchman Patrick Mouratoglou, who previously guided Serena Williams to 10 of her 23 major titles, Naomi Osaka won her first WTA title since 2021 at the L'Open 35 de Saint-Malo in May - a WTA 125 tournament. Photograph: Edgar Su/Reuters

Naomi Osaka has parted company with coach Patrick Mouratoglou less than a year after the pair began working together, the four-times Grand Slam champion said days after her defeat to Emma Raducanu at the Washington Open.

 

The 27-year-old began working with Mouratoglou ahead of the China Open in September last year, as she sought to reignite her career following a patchy run of form after returning to the tour from a long maternity break.

"Merci Patrick. It was such a great experience learning from you. Wishing you nothing but the best. You are one of the coolest people I've ever met and I'm sure I'll see you around," Osaka wrote in a post on Instagram on Sunday.

Under Frenchman Mouratoglou, who previously guided Serena Williams to 10 of her 23 major titles, Osaka won her first WTA title since 2021 at the L'Open 35 de Saint-Malo in May - a WTA 125 tournament.

She also reached the final of the Auckland Classic in January, where she was forced to retire with an injury, and suffered a frustrating first-round exit from this year's French Open at the hands of Paula Badosa.

"Nothing lasts forever. What counts is what a collaboration has brought to each other and what lasts after," Mouratoglou wrote on social media.

"After 10 months of collaboration, we have decided to part ways professionally. I am grateful for the trust, the journey and what we have built together. I will always root for you and wish you nothing but the best."

Osaka is next in action at the Canadian Open in Toronto, where she takes on Ariana Arseneault later on Monday.

Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2025 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
India's Tour Of England 2025

India's Tour Of England 2025

