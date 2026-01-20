HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Osaka Goes Viral With Iconic Australian Open Entrance

Last updated on: January 20, 2026 17:50 IST

Naomi Osaka

IMAGE: Japan's Naomi Osaka arrives for her first round match against Croatia's Antonia Ruzic. Photographs: Jaimi Joy/Reuters

Naomi Osaka set the tennis world abuzz even before she hit her first ball at the 2026 Australian Open.

 

After dropping hints about her Nike outfit in the days leading up to the tournament, the Japanese star finally revealed the full look on Tuesday and went viral. A two-time Australian Open champion, Osaka made her way into Rod Laver Arena carrying a parasol, wearing a wide-brimmed hat with a veil, and Nike’s Copa-Light Liquid Lime-White dress with soft, jellyfish-inspired ruffles.

Naomi Osaka

But it was Osaka’s walk-on that truly stole the show. The look, designed by London-based designer Robert Wun, saw the 16th seed’s entrance spread quickly across social media, with Australian Open organisers calling it 'her most iconic walk-on yet.'

Osaka clearly enjoyed the moment too, posting on social media, 'Pick up the phone, it’s jellyfish season.'

Fashion and Osaka go hand in hand at Grand Slams. Last year, she turned heads with flower-themed outfits and playful Labubu accessories at the US Open.

Osaka sends social media buzzing

Naomi Osaka

Naomi Osaka

Naomi Osaka

