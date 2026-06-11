Only 8 Nations Have Won The World Cup

Since the FIFA World Cup's inaugural tournament in 1930, 22 competitions have occurred up to 2022.

Interestingly, only eight countries have succeeded in claiming the famous trophy.

Who were they? Read on...

IMAGE: The Incomparable Pele. Photograph: Kind courtesy Unknown author/Wikimedia Commons

1. Brazil: Five-Time Winner

Top soccer honours came for Brazil in 1958, 1962, 1970, 1994 and 2002, making them the most successful side in the tournament's history. They also appeared in 7 final matches overall.

Legendary striker Ronaldo Luís Nazário de Lima holds the nation's World Cup scoring record with 15 goals, while the iconic Pelé remains unmatched, having collected three winners' medals.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Agência Brasil/Wikimedia Commons

2. Germany: Four-Time Winner

The Germans secured FIFA world titles in 1954, 1974, 1990 and 2014, establishing themselves among the most consistent sides in tournament history. They have reached the finals 8 times, a tally that includes appearances by both West Germany and the reunified nation.

Photograph: Kind courtesy El Gráfico/Wikimedia Commons

3. Italy: Four-Time Winner

Repubblica Italiana lifted the Cup in 1934, 1938, 1982 and 2006, becoming the first side to successfully retain the title with consecutive victories back in the 1930s.

Their last triumph arrived at the Olympiastadion in Berlin in 2006, where they overcame France via a 5-3 penalty shootout following a 1-1 stalemate after extra time.

The Azzurri have appeared in 6 finals, but did not qualify for the 2018, 2022 and 2026 World Cups.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Hossein Zohrevand/Wikimedia Commons

4. Argentina: Three-Time Winner

Global soccer glory was claimed by Argentina in 1978, 1986 and 2022, with the 1986 success famously dominated by the brilliance of El Pibe de Oro (Diego Maradona).

Their most recent triumph? The 2022 World Cup in Qatar, which brought an end to a 36-year drought when they won the final against France. Overall, the Argentines have featured in 6 World Cup finals.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Russian Presidential Press and Information Office/Wikimedia Commons

5. France: Two-Time Winner

The football world title went to France in 1998 and again in 2018. Their maiden success arrived on home soil, where they defeated Brazil at the Stade de France in Paris. Two decades later, Les Bleus secured a second crown at the Luzhniki stadium in Moscow, overcoming Croatia.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Unknown author/Wikimedia Commons

6. Uruguay : Two-Time Winner

Wee Uruguay proudly made it to this list twice, capturing the championship in 1930 and again in 1950, with both victories coming from just two appearances in the final.

They inaugurated the competition in super-memorable fashion, lifting the trophy on home ground in the first-ever World Cup tournament by defeating Argentina in the final at Montevideo, the very first country to earn a place in football history.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Unknown author/Wikimedia Commons

7. England: One-Time Winner

England secured their sole world championship in 1966, with their only appearance in the final culminating in victory at Wembley stadium in London.

On that occasion, England overcame West Germany to lift the trophy, marking a historic moment that remains the nation's greatest football achievement on the global stage.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Anthony Stanley/Wikimedia Commons

8. Spain: One-Time Winner

2010 was Spain's red letter year when they went home with their lone global crown, triumphing in the tournament staged in South Africa.

In the decisive final, they edged past The Netherlands to claim the trophy, marking the country's first and only success at football's biggest international event.