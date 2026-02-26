HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
ONGC Launches 7th Para Games for Oil and Gas PSUs

ONGC Launches 7th Para Games for Oil and Gas PSUs

February 26, 2026 18:13 IST

ONGC's launch of the 7th Para Games 2026 demonstrates a strong commitment to inclusivity and empowers Divyang athletes from across the oil and gas sector.

Photograph: Kind Courtesy Anurag Thakur/X

Key Points

  • ONGC launched the 7th Para Games 2026, showcasing its commitment to inclusivity and empowering Divyang athletes.
  • Around 300 athletes from eight oil and gas PSUs are participating in the ONGC Para Games, competing in various sports.
  • The Para Games feature competitions in athletics, badminton, table tennis, and wheelchair races across diverse para-sport classifications.
  • ONGC emphasizes that inclusion is a strength that enriches organizational performance in the oil and gas sector.

ONGC on Thursday launched the 7th Para Games 2026 at Thyagaraj Stadium here with participation from around 300 Divyang athletes from eight oil and gas PSUs.

ONGC said it reflects the energy major's "continued focus" on inclusiveness and employee empowerment.

 

Athletes from ONGC, IOCL, HPCL, BPCL, EIL, GAIL, OIL and MRPL are participating in the event.

Addressing the gathering at the inaugural ceremony, Pankaj Kumar, Director (Production), ONGC, said, "The ONGC Para Games reflect our collective commitment across oil PSUs to recognize and celebrate the special abilities of our Divyang colleagues. In a sector like ours, where teamwork, precision and resilience are vital, inclusion is not just a value but a strength that enriches organizational performance.

"The participants here give us the courage and motivation to challenge ourselves and we are here to learn from their resilience and spirit."

Para Games Sports and Participants

The 2026 edition features competitions in athletics, badminton, table tennis and wheelchair race across diverse para-sport classifications, including hearing & speech impairment, upper and lower limb conditions, visual impairment and wheelchair categories. Several national and international para-sportspersons are also participating in the Games.

