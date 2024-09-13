News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Sports » 1 Billion Followers! Ronaldo's Latest Record

1 Billion Followers! Ronaldo's Latest Record

By REDIFF SPORTS
Last updated on: September 13, 2024 09:56 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Cristiano Ronaldo

Photograph: Kind courtesy Cristiano Ronaldo/Instagram

Cristiano Ronaldo's popularity continues to soar.

The Portuguese soccer superstar added another milestone to his illustrious career as he became the first celebrity to reach 1 billion followers across social media including Facebook, Instagram, X and various Chinese social media channels.

Ronaldo, who plays for Saudi club Al-Nassr, has over 630 million followers on Instagram, 113 million followers on X (formerly Twitter) and 170 million followers on Facebook.

He had recently launched his own YouTube channel, where he has already raced past 60 million subscribers.

Ronaldo, who has played some of the biggest clubs including Real Madrid, Manchester United and Juventus, thanked his fans for their unwavering support over the years.

'We've made history -- 1 BILLION followers! This is more than just a number -- it's a testament to our shared passion, drive, and love for the game and beyond,' Ronaldo said on X.

'From the streets of Madeira to the biggest stages in the world, I've always played for my family and for you, and now 1 billion of us stand together. You've been with me every step of the way, through all the highs and the lows.

'This journey is our journey, and together, we've shown that there are no limits to what we can achieve.

'Thank you for believing in me, for your support, and for being part of my life. The best is yet to come, and we’ll keep pushing, winning, and making history together.'

 

Ronaldo recently celebrated another milestone when he bagged the 900th goal of his career when he scored for Portugal in the Nations League match against Croatia.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF SPORTS
COMMENT
Print this article
What Did Paes Discuss With SportsMin?
What Did Paes Discuss With SportsMin?
'Kohli is the Cristiano Ronaldo of cricket'
'Kohli is the Cristiano Ronaldo of cricket'
Kohli's Emotional Message For Ronaldo
Kohli's Emotional Message For Ronaldo
Why Modi Sat On The Floor...
Why Modi Sat On The Floor...
Anthony Quinn And The Kashmiri Anger
Anthony Quinn And The Kashmiri Anger
1 Billion Followers! Ronaldo's Latest...
1 Billion Followers! Ronaldo's Latest...
Sass, Spies And Sadness On OTT
Sass, Spies And Sadness On OTT

Paris Olympics 2024

Paris Olympics 2024

More like this

'Not Paid Rs 11.45 Cr For An Instapost'

'Not Paid Rs 11.45 Cr For An Instapost'

PSG vs Mbappe: All-out war over massive paycheck

PSG vs Mbappe: All-out war over massive paycheck

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances