1 Billion Followers! Ronaldo's Latest Record

Photograph: Kind courtesy Cristiano Ronaldo/Instagram

Cristiano Ronaldo's popularity continues to soar.



The Portuguese soccer superstar added another milestone to his illustrious career as he became the first celebrity to reach 1 billion followers across social media including Facebook, Instagram, X and various Chinese social media channels.



Ronaldo, who plays for Saudi club Al-Nassr, has over 630 million followers on Instagram, 113 million followers on X (formerly Twitter) and 170 million followers on Facebook.



He had recently launched his own YouTube channel, where he has already raced past 60 million subscribers.



Ronaldo, who has played some of the biggest clubs including Real Madrid, Manchester United and Juventus, thanked his fans for their unwavering support over the years.



'We've made history -- 1 BILLION followers! This is more than just a number -- it's a testament to our shared passion, drive, and love for the game and beyond,' Ronaldo said on X.



'From the streets of Madeira to the biggest stages in the world, I've always played for my family and for you, and now 1 billion of us stand together. You've been with me every step of the way, through all the highs and the lows.

'This journey is our journey, and together, we've shown that there are no limits to what we can achieve.



'Thank you for believing in me, for your support, and for being part of my life. The best is yet to come, and we’ll keep pushing, winning, and making history together.'

Ronaldo recently celebrated another milestone when he bagged the 900th goal of his career when he scored for Portugal in the Nations League match against Croatia.