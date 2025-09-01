HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Onana errors force Man United to sign young Belgian

September 01, 2025 18:06 IST

Lammens has kept 12 clean sheets in 60 appearances for Antwerp since his debut in November 2023.

Senne Lammens

IMAGE: Senne Lammens has reportedly agreed a five-year deal at Old Trafford. Photograph: Violeta Santos Moura/Reuters

Manchester United have agreed a deal to sign goalkeeper Senne Lammens from Royal Antwerp on a five-year contract for 18.1 million pounds plus add-ons, according to British media reports.

The 23-year-old Belgian is considered a talented prospect, capable of dislodging both Andre Onana and Altay Bayindir, who have both struggled this season, to become the club's number one keeper.

United had also been linked with Aston Villa keeper Emiliano Martinez.

United's goalkeeping has proved costly already this season, with Onana responsible for two goals in their shock loss to League Two side Grimsby Town in the second round of the League Cup on Wednesday. Bayindir then committed an error in their 3-2 Premier League victory over Burnley on Saturday.

 

"I think it is hard to be a Manchester United goalkeeper in this moment," United boss Ruben Amorim said last week. "They are humans. At Manchester United, everything is in the news."

Lammens has kept 12 clean sheets in 60 appearances for Antwerp since his debut in November 2023.

Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2025 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
