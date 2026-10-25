Kashmir Marathon Kicks Off With CM Abdullah's Flag-Off

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah officially launched the third annual Kashmir Marathon on Sunday, an elite athletics event attracting over 1,800 participants and offering substantial prize money to promote long-distance running in the Union Territory.

Key Points Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah flagged off the third edition of the Kashmir Marathon on Sunday.

Over 1,800 athletes from across the country and abroad are participating in the event.

The Kashmir Marathon offers a total prize money of Rs 3.17 crore this year, with Rs 25 lakh for the open category winner.

A special prize has been introduced this year for local runners from Jammu and Kashmir to promote long-distance running.

Abdullah, who participated in the first two editions of the event, is not running this year.

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Sunday flagged off the third edition of the Kashmir Marathon here.

Kashmir Marathon Attracts Over 1,800 Athletes

More than 1,800 athletes from across the country and abroad are taking part in the event, officials said.

The Kashmir Marathon has become one of the elite athletics events of the country. The prize money this year is Rs 3.17 crore, with the winner in the open category bagging Rs 25 lakh.

This year, a prize has also been set aside for the local runners from Jammu and Kashmir as the government wants to promote long-distance running in the Union Territory.

Abdullah, who participated in the first two editions of the event, is not running this year.