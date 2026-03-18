Semwal edges Salazar in thrilling five-set squash match at JSW Indian Open

Indian squash player Om Semwal emerged victorious against Mexico's Sebastian Salazar in a thrilling five-set match at the JSW Indian Open, showcasing intense competition and international talent.

Photograph: Francois-Xavier Marit/Reuters

Key Points Om Semwal of India defeated Sebastian Salazar of Mexico in a five-set match at the JSW Indian Open squash tournament.

Semwal demonstrated resilience, winning 3-2 after a back-and-forth contest.

Suraj Kumar Chand, another Indian player, was defeated by Egypt's Ibrahim Elkabbani.

International players from Egypt, Switzerland, and Hong Kong also secured victories at the JSW Indian Open.

India's Om Semwal held his nerve to get the better of Mexico's Sebastian Salazar in a five-set contest to emerge victorious by a 3-2 margin in the JSW Indian Open squash tournament here Wednesday.

In a contest that swung from one side to the other, Semwal did well in the finishing stages of the match to clinch the game with the scoreline of 11-6, 11-9, 8-11, 10-12, 19-17. But another Indian player, Suraj Kumar Chand, lost his contest 3-1 (12-14, 11-4, 11-1, 11-6) against Egypt's Ibrahim Elkabbani.

Other Match Results

Egypt's Yassin Shohdy bounced back after losing the opening set to clinch a tight second game and won his match against Manuel Paquemar from France 3-1.

Switzerland's Ambre Allinckx overcame the Netherlands' Tessa ter Sluis 3-1 while Hong Kong's Chi Him Wong cruised past Ayaan Vaziralli 3-0.

Sofia Mateos secured a convincing straight game-win over Shameena Riaz, whereas Matthew Lai and Danielle Ray were equally clinical, both registering comfortable 3-0 victories in their respective matches.