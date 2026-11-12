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Semwal, Seelan, Vats Shine At Singapore Squash Classic

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk November 12, 2026 12:53 IST 2 Minutes Read
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Indian squash talents Om Semwal, Rathika Seelan, and Sanya Vats have successfully progressed to the second round of the Singapore Classic, showcasing strong performances in the PSA Challenger event.

Photograph: Indian Squash Professionals/Instagram

Photograph: Indian Squash Professionals/Instagram

Key Points

  • Indian squash players Om Semwal, Rathika Seelan, and Sanya Vats have advanced to the second round of the Singapore Classic.
  • Om Semwal, men's world No. 149, rallied from a 2-1 deficit to defeat Singapore's Aaron Liang in a five-game thriller.
  • Rathika Seelan and Sanya Vats secured wins in the women's section, beating Jayna Lim and Clara Dwerri respectively.
  • Sandhesh Palanivel Ravikumar was eliminated in the opening round of the USD 15,000 PSA Challenger event.
  • Men's sixth seed Suraj Chand and women's third seed Tanvi Khanna received first-round byes.

Indian squash players Om Semwal, Rathika Seelan and Sanya Vats recorded contrasting wins to advance to the second round of Singapore Classic here.

Key Victories And Early Exits

Sandhesh Palanivel Ravikumar, however, lost in the opener of the USD 15,000 PSA Challenger event.

 

While men's world No. 149 Semwal rallied from 2-1 down to beat Singapore's Aaron Liang 15-13, 6-11, 13-15, 11-9, 11-8, Rathika eased past Singapore's Jayna Lim 11-7, 12-10, 11-9 and Sanya edged out Egypt's Clara Dwerri 10-12, 11-6, 11-8, 11-5 in the women's section.

Men's sixth seed Suraj Chand and women's third seed Tanvi Khanna received first-round byes.

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Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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