Semwal, Rathi Advance In Maharashtra State Open Squash

Discover how top seed Om Semwal and rising talent Aarav Rathi secured impressive victories at the 49th Bombay Gymkhana Maharashtra State Open Squash Tournament, advancing confidently to the next rounds.

Key Points Top seed Om Semwal defeated Vir Beri in the men's round of 64 match.

Semwal secured a dominant 11-6, 11-6, 11-7 victory.

Aarav Rathi also advanced in the boys' U-17 category.

Rathi posted an easy 11-1, 11-5, 11-4 win against Hemang Gupta.

Both players progressed to the next rounds of the 49th Bombay Gymkhana Maharashtra State Open Squash Tournament.

Top seed Om Semwal outplayed Vir Beri 11-6 11-6 11-7 in their men's round of 64 match of the 49th Bombay Gymkhana Maharashtra State Open Squash Tournament here on Saturday.

Semwal maintained firm control throughout the match, leaving Beri little room to mount a comeback.

Meanwhile, Aarav Rathi also enjoyed an easy outing agains Hemang Gupta in their boys' U-17 round of 64 encounter. Aarav posted a 11-1 11-5 11-4 win and advance to the round of 32.