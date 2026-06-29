Semwal Leads Indian Charge At HCL Squash PSA Challenger Tour

India's Om Semwal kicked off his campaign at the HCL Squash PSA Challenger Tour in Mumbai with a thrilling victory over Spain's Hugo Jaen, setting a strong tone for Indian players in the tournament.
Key Points
- India's Om Semwal defeated Spain's Hugo Jaen in the men's opening round of the HCL Squash PSA Challenger Tour.
- Semwal secured a thrilling five-game victory, winning 15-13, 8-11, 11-6, 8-11, 11-9 in 69 minutes.
- Several other Indian men's players, including Rahul Baitha, Aryaveer Dewan, and Ayaan Vaziralli, also advanced.
- In the women's draw, Indian talents like Shameena Riaz, Rathika Seelan, Sanya Vats, Anika Dubey, Unnati Tripathi, and Nirupama Dubey registered wins.
- The tournament is the HCL Squash PSA Challenger Tour, providing a platform for emerging squash professionals in Mumbai.
India's Om Semwal beat Spain's Hugo Jaen in the men's opening round match of the HCL Squash PSA Challenger Tour-Mumbai on Monday. Semwal won 15-13, 8-11, 11-6, 8-11, 11-9 in 69 minutes.
Other Key Results From The Challenger Tour
Other 1st round results (Indians unless specified):
Men: Salah Eltorgman (Can) bt Yusuf Thani (Brn) 15-13, 11-4, 12-10; Md Syafiq Kamal (Mas) bt Ammar Altamimi (Kuw) 11-7, 11-3, 11-6; Ziad Ibrahim (Egy) bt Bryan Tze Kang Lim (Mas) 11-6, 9-11, 11-6, 11-6; Brendan MacDonald (Aus) bt Diwakar Singh 11-4, 11-4, 11-6; Rahul Baitha bt Ravindu Laksiri (SL) 11-7, 11-2, 5-1 (retd); Aryaveer Dewan bt Islam Kouritam (Egy) 15-13, 7-11, 11-3, 11-4; Ayaan Vaziralli bt Hridhaan Shah 11-6, 11-7, 11-3.
Women: Shameena Riaz bt Mahak Talati 11-1, 11-6, 11-3; Bo Ram Ryoo (Kor) bt Janet Vidhi 11-4, 11-4, 11-8; Rathika Seelan bt Yashi Jain 11-4, 11-7, 11-5; Sanya Vats bt Vyomika Khandelwal 11-7, 11-6, 11-6; Anika Dubey bt Aaradhana Kasturiraj 11-4, 11-2, 11-3; Unnati Tripathi bt Mona Tamer (Egy) 11-9, 11-8, 11-9; Nirupama Dubey bt Eesha Shrivastava 4-11, 11-7, 11-9, 13-12.