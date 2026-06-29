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Semwal Leads Indian Charge At HCL Squash PSA Challenger Tour

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk June 29, 2026 20:18 IST 2 Minutes Read
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India's Om Semwal kicked off his campaign at the HCL Squash PSA Challenger Tour in Mumbai with a thrilling victory over Spain's Hugo Jaen, setting a strong tone for Indian players in the tournament.

Key Points

  • India's Om Semwal defeated Spain's Hugo Jaen in the men's opening round of the HCL Squash PSA Challenger Tour.
  • Semwal secured a thrilling five-game victory, winning 15-13, 8-11, 11-6, 8-11, 11-9 in 69 minutes.
  • Several other Indian men's players, including Rahul Baitha, Aryaveer Dewan, and Ayaan Vaziralli, also advanced.
  • In the women's draw, Indian talents like Shameena Riaz, Rathika Seelan, Sanya Vats, Anika Dubey, Unnati Tripathi, and Nirupama Dubey registered wins.
  • The tournament is the HCL Squash PSA Challenger Tour, providing a platform for emerging squash professionals in Mumbai.

India's Om Semwal beat Spain's Hugo Jaen in the men's opening round match of the HCL Squash PSA Challenger Tour-Mumbai on Monday. Semwal won 15-13, 8-11, 11-6, 8-11, 11-9 in 69 minutes.

Other Key Results From The Challenger Tour

Other 1st round results (Indians unless specified):

 

Men: Salah Eltorgman (Can) bt Yusuf Thani (Brn) 15-13, 11-4, 12-10; Md Syafiq Kamal (Mas) bt Ammar Altamimi (Kuw) 11-7, 11-3, 11-6; Ziad Ibrahim (Egy) bt Bryan Tze Kang Lim (Mas) 11-6, 9-11, 11-6, 11-6; Brendan MacDonald (Aus) bt Diwakar Singh 11-4, 11-4, 11-6; Rahul Baitha bt Ravindu Laksiri (SL) 11-7, 11-2, 5-1 (retd); Aryaveer Dewan bt Islam Kouritam (Egy) 15-13, 7-11, 11-3, 11-4; Ayaan Vaziralli bt Hridhaan Shah 11-6, 11-7, 11-3.

Women: Shameena Riaz bt Mahak Talati 11-1, 11-6, 11-3; Bo Ram Ryoo (Kor) bt Janet Vidhi 11-4, 11-4, 11-8; Rathika Seelan bt Yashi Jain 11-4, 11-7, 11-5; Sanya Vats bt Vyomika Khandelwal 11-7, 11-6, 11-6; Anika Dubey bt Aaradhana Kasturiraj 11-4, 11-2, 11-3; Unnati Tripathi bt Mona Tamer (Egy) 11-9, 11-8, 11-9; Nirupama Dubey bt Eesha Shrivastava 4-11, 11-7, 11-9, 13-12.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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