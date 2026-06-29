Semwal Leads Indian Charge At HCL Squash PSA Challenger Tour

India's Om Semwal kicked off his campaign at the HCL Squash PSA Challenger Tour in Mumbai with a thrilling victory over Spain's Hugo Jaen, setting a strong tone for Indian players in the tournament.

Key Points India's Om Semwal defeated Spain's Hugo Jaen in the men's opening round of the HCL Squash PSA Challenger Tour.

Semwal secured a thrilling five-game victory, winning 15-13, 8-11, 11-6, 8-11, 11-9 in 69 minutes.

Several other Indian men's players, including Rahul Baitha, Aryaveer Dewan, and Ayaan Vaziralli, also advanced.

In the women's draw, Indian talents like Shameena Riaz, Rathika Seelan, Sanya Vats, Anika Dubey, Unnati Tripathi, and Nirupama Dubey registered wins.

The tournament is the HCL Squash PSA Challenger Tour, providing a platform for emerging squash professionals in Mumbai.

India's Om Semwal beat Spain's Hugo Jaen in the men's opening round match of the HCL Squash PSA Challenger Tour-Mumbai on Monday. Semwal won 15-13, 8-11, 11-6, 8-11, 11-9 in 69 minutes.

Other Key Results From The Challenger Tour

Other 1st round results (Indians unless specified):

Men: Salah Eltorgman (Can) bt Yusuf Thani (Brn) 15-13, 11-4, 12-10; Md Syafiq Kamal (Mas) bt Ammar Altamimi (Kuw) 11-7, 11-3, 11-6; Ziad Ibrahim (Egy) bt Bryan Tze Kang Lim (Mas) 11-6, 9-11, 11-6, 11-6; Brendan MacDonald (Aus) bt Diwakar Singh 11-4, 11-4, 11-6; Rahul Baitha bt Ravindu Laksiri (SL) 11-7, 11-2, 5-1 (retd); Aryaveer Dewan bt Islam Kouritam (Egy) 15-13, 7-11, 11-3, 11-4; Ayaan Vaziralli bt Hridhaan Shah 11-6, 11-7, 11-3.

Women: Shameena Riaz bt Mahak Talati 11-1, 11-6, 11-3; Bo Ram Ryoo (Kor) bt Janet Vidhi 11-4, 11-4, 11-8; Rathika Seelan bt Yashi Jain 11-4, 11-7, 11-5; Sanya Vats bt Vyomika Khandelwal 11-7, 11-6, 11-6; Anika Dubey bt Aaradhana Kasturiraj 11-4, 11-2, 11-3; Unnati Tripathi bt Mona Tamer (Egy) 11-9, 11-8, 11-9; Nirupama Dubey bt Eesha Shrivastava 4-11, 11-7, 11-9, 13-12.