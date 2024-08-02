News
Olympics: World record holder Mayer out of decathlon with thigh injury

Olympics: World record holder Mayer out of decathlon with thigh injury

August 02, 2024 00:03 IST
IMAGE: France's Kevin Mayer picked up the injury as he fell heavily during the 110-metre hurdles leg of a triathlon at the Paris Diamond League earlier this month. Photograph: Manon Cruz/Reuters

World record holder Kevin Mayer of France has been ruled out of the decathlon at the Paris 2024 Olympics due to a thigh injury, the French Olympic Committee said on Thursday.

 

The two-time Olympic silver medallist picked up the injury as he fell heavily during the 110-metre

hurdles leg of a triathlon at the Paris Diamond League earlier this month.

Mayer, whose record of 9,126 points has stood since 2018, explained he had not fully recovered from the injury.

"Unfortunately, the tests weren't conclusive, and they don't give us any hope of being competitive tomorrow. That's the law of sport and it's tough. I won't be at the start of the decathlon," the 32-year-old said on Instagram.

On Tuesday, Mayer said he was giving himself a 10% chance of taking part in the Olympics.

The decathlon gets underway on Friday.

Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2024 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
