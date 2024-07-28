News
Nadal-Alcaraz romp to opening doubles victory

July 28, 2024 02:02 IST
Spain's Rafael Nadal and Carlos Alcaraz after their victory over Argentina's Maximo Gonzalez and Andres Molteni in the Olympics men's doubles first round match at Roland-Garros stadium, Paris, on Saturday.

IMAGE: Spain's Rafael Nadal and Carlos Alcaraz react after victory over Argentina's Maximo Gonzalez and Andres Molteni in the Olympics men's doubles first round match at Roland-Garros stadium, Paris, on Saturday. Photograph: Aleksandra Szmigiel/Reuters

Rafael Nadal teamed up with Carlos Alcaraz for the first time as Spain's so-called dream team opened their Olympic doubles campaign with a 7-6(4), 6-4 defeat of Argentine sixth seeds Maximo Gonzales and Andres Molteni on Saturday.

"Nadalcaraz", as the Spaniards have called themselves, produced some spectacular tennis as they were roared to victory by a packed evening crowd on Court Philippe Chatrier.

 

Despite some injury worries, the 38-year-old Nadal looked sharp as the 14-time French Open champion sealed the opening set with a fierce backhand winner.

Alcaraz, winner of this year's French Open and Wimbledon titles and the new force in men's tennis, appeared to be loving life alongside his idol, and he crunched a backhand winner to give the Spaniards a service break at 4-4 in the second set.

Nadal bashed away a smash to bring up match point in the next game as the crowd chanted "Rafa, Rafa" and the Spaniards sealed the win with an Alcaraz volley -- the crowd rising as one to give the duo a standing ovation.

Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2024 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
PIX: India beat NZ with late goal in men's hockey
Indian archers at touching distance from Olympic medal
Close win over NZ a good wake-up call: Sreejesh
Paris 2024 Olympics: Medals Table
Paris Olympics: How India's athletes fared on Day 1
Satwik-Chirag, Lakshya win; Ponnappa-Crasto lose
Preeti Pawar in women's boxing pre-quarter-finals
