PICS: Magical Marchand takes fourth swimming gold

Images from the Olympics swimming action at the La Defense Arena, Paris, on Friday.

IMAGE: France's Leon Marchand celebrates winning gold in the men's 200m Individual Medley and setting a new Olympic record at the Paris La Defense Arena, Nanterre, France, on Friday. Photograph: Clodagh Kilcoyne/Reuters

Leon Marchand fulfilled what French fans may regard as destiny as he swept to a fourth gold medal at his home Paris Games by winning the men's 200 metres Individual Medley in an Olympic record time on Friday.

Roared on by a delirious crowd at La Defense Arena, Marchand took control from the second backstroke leg, stretched his lead through the breaststroke, then powered home with a time of one minute, 54.06 seconds, only 0.06 seconds short of Ryan Lochte's 13-year record.

Britain's Duncan Scott won the silver, more than a second behind Marchand, while China's defending champion Wang Shun took the bronze.

The win made Marchand the first French athlete to take four individual golds, as opposed to team ones, at a single Summer Games and only the third male swimmer to do so after Americans Michael Phelps and Mark Spitz.

IMAGE: Leon Marchand during the men's 200m Individual Medley final. Photograph: Clodagh Kilcoyne

The 22-year-old won the 400 Individual Medley last Sunday and then both the 200 butterfly and 200 breaststroke within the space of two incredible hours on Wednesday.

The great expectations might have been too much for other swimmers at their home Games, but Marchand only drew energy from them and lived up to his nickname the "French Michael Phelps".

A delighted French President Emmanuel Macron punched his fist in the air in celebration from the terraces packed with 15,000 fans.

McEvoy wins men's 50 freestyle gold

IMAGE: Australia's Cameron McEvoy celebrates winning the men's 50m Freestyle final. Photograph: Hannah Mckay/Reuters

Australia's Cameron McEvoy took his first Olympic gold medal when he won the men's 50 metres freestyle.

Britain's Ben Proud took the silver medal, and France's Florent Manaudou the bronze - 12 years after he won gold at London 2012.

Olympic champion Caeleb Dressel of the United States finished sixth.

McEvoy is the first Australian man to win the shortest distance on the programme.