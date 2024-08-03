News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Sports » PICS: Magical Marchand takes fourth swimming gold

PICS: Magical Marchand takes fourth swimming gold

August 03, 2024 01:29 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Images from the Olympics swimming action at the La Defense Arena, Paris, on Friday.

France's Leon Marchand celebrates winning gold in the men's 200m Individual Medley and setting a new Olympic record at the Paris La Defense Arena, Nanterre, France, on Friday.

IMAGE: France's Leon Marchand celebrates winning gold in the men's 200m Individual Medley and setting a new Olympic record at the Paris La Defense Arena, Nanterre, France, on Friday. Photograph: Clodagh Kilcoyne/Reuters

Leon Marchand fulfilled what French fans may regard as destiny as he swept to a fourth gold medal at his home Paris Games by winning the men's 200 metres Individual Medley in an Olympic record time on Friday.

Roared on by a delirious crowd at La Defense Arena, Marchand took control from the second backstroke leg, stretched his lead through the breaststroke, then powered home with a time of one minute, 54.06 seconds, only 0.06 seconds short of Ryan Lochte's 13-year record.

 

Britain's Duncan Scott won the silver, more than a second behind Marchand, while China's defending champion Wang Shun took the bronze.

The win made Marchand the first French athlete to take four individual golds, as opposed to team ones, at a single Summer Games and only the third male swimmer to do so after Americans Michael Phelps and Mark Spitz.

Leon Marchand during the men's 200m Individual Medley final

IMAGE: Leon Marchand during the men's 200m Individual Medley final. Photograph: Clodagh Kilcoyne

The 22-year-old won the 400 Individual Medley last Sunday and then both the 200 butterfly and 200 breaststroke within the space of two incredible hours on Wednesday.

The great expectations might have been too much for other swimmers at their home Games, but Marchand only drew energy from them and lived up to his nickname the "French Michael Phelps".

A delighted French President Emmanuel Macron punched his fist in the air in celebration from the terraces packed with 15,000 fans.

McEvoy wins men's 50 freestyle gold

Australia's Cameron McEvoy celebrates winning the men's 50m Freestyle final.

IMAGE: Australia's Cameron McEvoy celebrates winning the men's 50m Freestyle final. Photograph: Hannah Mckay/Reuters

Australia's Cameron McEvoy took his first Olympic gold medal when he won the men's 50 metres freestyle.

Britain's Ben Proud took the silver medal, and France's Florent Manaudou the bronze - 12 years after he won gold at London 2012.

Olympic champion Caeleb Dressel of the United States finished sixth.

McEvoy is the first Australian man to win the shortest distance on the programme.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2024 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
COMMENT
Print this article
Paris 2024: Manu Bhaker blazes into 25m pistol final
Paris 2024: Manu Bhaker blazes into 25m pistol final
India STUN mighty Australia in hockey thriller
India STUN mighty Australia in hockey thriller
US set new world record in 4x400m mixed relay
US set new world record in 4x400m mixed relay
Olympics: France's Riner reigns supreme with 4th gold
Olympics: France's Riner reigns supreme with 4th gold
PIX: It's Djokovic vs Alcaraz in Olympics men's final
PIX: It's Djokovic vs Alcaraz in Olympics men's final
Kamala Harris declared Democratic presidential nominee
Kamala Harris declared Democratic presidential nominee
Paris Olympics: How India's athletes fared on Day 7
Paris Olympics: How India's athletes fared on Day 7

Paris Olympics 2024

Paris Olympics 2024

More like this

PIX: It's Djokovic vs Alcaraz in Olympics men's final

PIX: It's Djokovic vs Alcaraz in Olympics men's final

Lakshya first Indian man in Olympics badminton semis!

Lakshya first Indian man in Olympics badminton semis!

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances