Rediff.com  » Sports » Spain beat France in extra-time for men's soccer gold

Spain beat France in extra-time for men's soccer gold

August 10, 2024 00:48 IST
Sergio Camello celebrates scoring Spain's fifth goal in extra-time during the Olympics men's football final at Parc des Princes, Paris, on Friday.

IMAGE: Sergio Camello celebrates scoring Spain's fifth goal in extra-time during the Olympics men's football final at Parc des Princes, Paris, on Friday. Photograph: Paul Childs/Reuters

Spain secured the gold medal in the Olympic men's soccer tournament after Sergio Camello scored twice in extra-time to earn a dramatic 5-3 win over hosts France in a nail-biting final at Parc des Princes on Friday.

The teams were locked at 3-3 at the end of normal time but Camello scored 10 minutes into the extra period and scored at another at the end to earn Spain their first Olympic title 1992.

 

Morocco claimed the bronze medal with a crushing 6-0 win over Egypt thanks to Soufiane Rahimi's double and goals from Abde Ezzalzouli, Bilal El Khannouss, Akram Nakach and Achraf Hakimi in Nantes on Thursday.

France had mounted an incredible comeback after going 3-1 down to send the game to extra-time as Maghnes Akliouche pulled a goal back in the 79th before a VAR review awarded the hosts a penalty that Jean-Philippe Mateta converted in stoppage time.

Spain rallied in the first half after Enzo Millot opened the scoring for France in the 12th minute by scoring three goals in 10 minutes to get within touching distance of the title thanks to a Fermin Lopez double and superb free-kick from Alex Baena.

Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2024 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
