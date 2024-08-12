PIX: US women survive France scare for basketball gold

IMAGE: The United States women's basketball team pose with their medals after beating France in the gold medal match at Bercy Arena, Paris, on Sunday. Photograph: Dylan Martinez/Reuters

The United States won a 67-66 thriller over France in the women's basketball final on Sunday, claiming an historic eighth consecutive Olympic crown while denying the hosts the golden finish to the Paris Games that had seemed within their grasp.

With LeBron James sitting courtside wearing the gold medal the US men won by beating France on Saturday, the American women completed the golden hoops double and extended their winning streak on Olympic hardwood to a remarkable 61 games - a stretch of domination that goes all the way back to 1992.

IMAGE: United States basketball stars Carmelo Anthony, Derrick White, Bam Adebayo and Lebron James watch the match. Photograph: Evelyn Hockstein/Reuters

"It was ugly. It was ugly for a reason: we both made it hard for each other," said US coach Cheryl Reeve. "We had a hard time getting to our identity of being able to play in transition and score.

"We were the two best defensive teams in the tournament and we both showed that."

The US had to dig deep to repel the scrappy French, who led by 10 in the third quarter and had looked poised to pull off one of the biggest upsets in Olympic history when Gabby Williams drained a clutch three to leave Les Bleues down one with five seconds left.

The drama was not over.

With the clock hitting zero, Williams threw up a desperation shot that banked in off the backboard and appeared to tie the game at 67-67 as the buzzer sounded.

IMAGE: Chelsea Gray, Kahleah Copper and Jackie Young of the United States celebrate after a tense one-point victory over France. Photograph: Brian Snyder/Reuters

A video replay, however, showed Williams was inside the arch good for two points, leaving the US celebrating a breathless one point victory and the fearless French stunned.

"I'm sad for them because they fought, they've been working hard for two months," said French coach Jean-Aime Toupane. "When you see what they showed tonight, it's quite remarkable, I tip my hat to this team.

"They gave so much, it came down to small things but that's how sport goes."

The win not only gave the American women the record for longest Olympic gold medal streak in a traditional team sport but put the United States top of the overall medal table.

IMAGE: France players Leila Lacan, Romane Bernies and Valeriane Ayayi react the narrow defeat to the United States. Photograph: Dylan Martinez/Reuters

The final medal to be awarded was the United States' 40th gold of the Games, tying them with China but taking top spot with more silver - 44 to 27.

A’ja Wilson had a game high 21 points for the US while Kelsey Plum and Kahleah Copper each chipped in with 12.

Williams led France with 19.

Diana Taurasi did not play in the final but made history anyway taking a sixth gold medal, making her the most decorated basketball player in Olympic history, one more than long-time team mate Sue Bird.

"It was a great game. That was a great French team, a great crowd," said Taurasi. "But we found a way to win and that's what these games come down to is finding way to win.

"It's hard.

"You think it's going to be pretty and everything, every shot is going to go in.

"But the will to win is, is sometimes the only thing you need."