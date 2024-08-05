News
Olympics PIX: Germany win triathlon mixed relay gold

August 05, 2024 14:53 IST
IMAGE: Laura Lindemann of Germany crosses the finish line to win the race and the gold medal ahead of Beth Potter of Great Britain and Taylor Knibb of United States in the triathlon mixed relay event at the Paris Olympics on Monday. Photograph: Albert Gea/Reuters

Laura Lindemann won a thrilling sprint finish to give Germany gold in the Olympic triathlon mixed relay on Monday, outkicking the United States and Britain after highly-fancied France were scuppered by a bike crash on the first of four legs.

 

There was a photo finish for second place, with officials initially announcing Britain as runners-up but minutes later they announced a switch, with the US getting the silver and Britain the bronze.

Alex Yee, winner of the individual race last week and who anchored Britain to relay gold in Tokyo, gave the defending champions an early lead with a scorching run, with France 40 seconds back in last place after Pierre le Corre was brought down on the bike leg.

IMAGE: Gold medallists Tim Hellwig, Lisa Tertsch, Lasse Luehrs and Laura Lindemann of Germany celebrate on the podium. Photograph: Albert Gea/Reuters

Georgia Taylor-Brown, also part of the Tokyo gold-medal winning team, was caught by Germany’s Lisa Tertsch at the halfway point but Sam Dickinson handed individual bronze medallist Beth Potter a slight lead.

Potter, Lindemann and a charging Taylor Knibb came off the 7km bike leg together but the German found just enough at the end.

IMAGE: Lasse Luehrs of Germany hands over to team-mate Laura Lindemann during the triathlon mixed relay race. Photograph: Albert Gea/Reuters

"I believed in myself and I just gave it my all. It's amazing, I can't describe it in words. The team did such a great job and we deserved it so well," Lindemann said.

Tim Hellwig, who kicked off the relay for Germany and was also part of the country's winning team in the world mixed relay championships in Hamburg last year, said his teammate's finish was so exciting to watch.

IMAGE: Seth Rider of United States and Tim Hellwig of Germany in the lead with the Arc de Triomphe in the background. Photograph: Albert Gea/Reuters

"We know she has one of the strongest kicks in world triathlon, but you always have to pull it off on the biggest stage, it's always one day and anything can happen but we trusted in her and she did the job in the end," said Hellwig.

IMAGE: Athletes dive into the river Seine at the start of the race. Photograph: Albert Gea/Reuters

France, who had been hoping to upgrade their Tokyo bronze in the event, finished fourth after Le Corre crashed with New Zealand's Hayden Wilde on the first bike lap and his teammates could not make up the lost time.

Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2024 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
Paris Olympics 2024

Paris Olympics 2024

